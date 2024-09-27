Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, August 9, 2024 considered and approved interalia 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Chaitanya C. Dalal & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company and finalised date of Annual General Meeting and other item as attached. Please find attached Proceedings of 39th Annual general meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)