iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

150.5
(-0.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Summary

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of M/s. Embee Finance and Consultancy Private Limited on 27th February, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to its current name with effect from 18th June, 1991. The Company is promoted by Mr. Mukesh BabuThe Company is a diversified financial services company mainly into investment banking and financing business. It is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equity trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As regards financial services, it is active in corporate lending etc. The shares of the Company are quoted on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The subsidiary company, Mukesh Babu Securities Limited is a Member of the National Stock Exchange of India, the Stock Exchange, Mumbai and Over the Counter Exchange of India. The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.95 at a premium of Rs 20 to meet the needs of its planned growth and to list the shares of the Company on the Bombay, Ahmedabad and Rajkot Stock Exchanges. During the year 1995-96, the companys business volumes and consequently profit during the year were affected by highly adverse conditions in the primary and secondary markets on the one hand and the credit restrictions and souring interest rates on the other hand.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.