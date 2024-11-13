Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 considered and approved interalia the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 30th September 2024 and Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September 2024 of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Chaitanya C. Dalal & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company (copy attached). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 9th August 2024 to transact inter alia the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Fixing the date time and mode for holding the Annual General Meeting and its date of Book Closure/Record date for Share transfer and register of members; 3. To approve the draft Notice convening the 39th Annual General Meeting; 4. Any other matter if required with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, August 9, 2024 considered and approved interalia 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Chaitanya C. Dalal & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company and finalised date of Annual General Meeting and other item as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider the recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board recommended dividend @12% i.e. Rs. 1.20 Per equity share for financial year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024