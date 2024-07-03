Mukta Agriculture Ltd Summary

Mukta Agriculture Limited (Formerly known as Pearl Agriculture Limited), incorporated on 29 August, 2011 is engaged in the business of trading in agricultural goods, natural resources and deals in agro & allied products.. With the development of Agricultural industry and liberal policies of the Government, the Company has expanded its activities in the field of Agriculture. The Company got listed on BSE in year 2013 and is presently promoted by Mr. Krishan Khadaria.Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger sanctioned by Honble Bombay High Court on 9 October, 2012, the Agriculture Division of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was demerged into the Company. And later in year 2016, the Company changed its name from Pearl Agriculture Limited to Mukta Agriculture Limited.With the development of Agricultural industry and liberal policies of the Government, the Company has started business of lease farming and trading in agricultural products by its own retail outlet or by way of franchisee agreement. It is involved in trading in agriculture, natural resources and deals in agro goods business. The Company initiated the export of Soya Lecithin powder feed all over the World. Also, with the increased consumer awareness about the organic agricultural & dairy products and with the growing popularity of organic milk, Company has initiated with the Organic farming activities. Further, the Company is in process of diversifying and expanding its existing business activities into newer areas to attain better profits during this year which shall be beneficial for the growth of the Company and its members.