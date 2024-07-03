SectorTrading
Open₹5.26
Prev. Close₹5.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.03
Day's High₹5.26
Day's Low₹4.93
52 Week's High₹7.84
52 Week's Low₹3.2
Book Value₹10.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.69
P/E47.09
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.68
21.68
21.68
21.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.51
2.19
10.96
11.26
Net Worth
22.19
23.87
32.64
32.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
-100
Raw materials
-3.4
0
-0.04
0
As % of sales
0
0
104.17
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.13
-0.17
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.72
-1.28
-7.47
-3.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.06
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.51
5.47
-5.87
-7.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
-100
Op profit growth
186.65
-80.59
75.64
1,457.69
EBIT growth
267.89
-82.82
92.14
-714.44
Net profit growth
273.15
-82.83
91.85
-1,000.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Krishan Khadaria
Independent Director
Manoj Bhatia
Independent Director
Narendra Gupta
Managing Director
Mohit Khadaria
Director
Asha Khadaria
Independent Director
Niraali Santosh Thingalaya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aashish Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mukta Agriculture Ltd
Summary
Mukta Agriculture Limited (Formerly known as Pearl Agriculture Limited), incorporated on 29 August, 2011 is engaged in the business of trading in agricultural goods, natural resources and deals in agro & allied products.. With the development of Agricultural industry and liberal policies of the Government, the Company has expanded its activities in the field of Agriculture. The Company got listed on BSE in year 2013 and is presently promoted by Mr. Krishan Khadaria.Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger sanctioned by Honble Bombay High Court on 9 October, 2012, the Agriculture Division of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was demerged into the Company. And later in year 2016, the Company changed its name from Pearl Agriculture Limited to Mukta Agriculture Limited.With the development of Agricultural industry and liberal policies of the Government, the Company has started business of lease farming and trading in agricultural products by its own retail outlet or by way of franchisee agreement. It is involved in trading in agriculture, natural resources and deals in agro goods business. The Company initiated the export of Soya Lecithin powder feed all over the World. Also, with the increased consumer awareness about the organic agricultural & dairy products and with the growing popularity of organic milk, Company has initiated with the Organic farming activities. Further, the Company is in process of diversifying and expanding its existing business activities into newer areas to attai
The Mukta Agriculture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is ₹10.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is 47.09 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukta Agriculture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹7.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mukta Agriculture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.66%, 3 Years at -19.98%, 1 Year at 54.63%, 6 Month at 21.60%, 3 Month at 36.32% and 1 Month at 31.81%.
