Mukta Agriculture Ltd Share Price

4.93
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.26
  • Day's High5.26
  • 52 Wk High7.84
  • Prev. Close5.18
  • Day's Low4.93
  • 52 Wk Low 3.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.03
  • P/E47.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.26
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mukta Agriculture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

5.26

Prev. Close

5.18

Turnover(Lac.)

3.03

Day's High

5.26

Day's Low

4.93

52 Week's High

7.84

52 Week's Low

3.2

Book Value

10.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.69

P/E

47.09

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Mukta Agriculture Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mukta Agriculture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Mukta Agriculture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.26%

Non-Promoter- 94.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mukta Agriculture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.68

21.68

21.68

21.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.51

2.19

10.96

11.26

Net Worth

22.19

23.87

32.64

32.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.04

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-100

Raw materials

-3.4

0

-0.04

0

As % of sales

0

0

104.17

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.13

-0.17

-0.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.72

-1.28

-7.47

-3.89

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.06

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.51

5.47

-5.87

-7.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

-100

Op profit growth

186.65

-80.59

75.64

1,457.69

EBIT growth

267.89

-82.82

92.14

-714.44

Net profit growth

273.15

-82.83

91.85

-1,000.23

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mukta Agriculture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukta Agriculture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Krishan Khadaria

Independent Director

Manoj Bhatia

Independent Director

Narendra Gupta

Managing Director

Mohit Khadaria

Director

Asha Khadaria

Independent Director

Niraali Santosh Thingalaya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aashish Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukta Agriculture Ltd

Summary

Mukta Agriculture Limited (Formerly known as Pearl Agriculture Limited), incorporated on 29 August, 2011 is engaged in the business of trading in agricultural goods, natural resources and deals in agro & allied products.. With the development of Agricultural industry and liberal policies of the Government, the Company has expanded its activities in the field of Agriculture. The Company got listed on BSE in year 2013 and is presently promoted by Mr. Krishan Khadaria.Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger sanctioned by Honble Bombay High Court on 9 October, 2012, the Agriculture Division of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was demerged into the Company. And later in year 2016, the Company changed its name from Pearl Agriculture Limited to Mukta Agriculture Limited.With the development of Agricultural industry and liberal policies of the Government, the Company has started business of lease farming and trading in agricultural products by its own retail outlet or by way of franchisee agreement. It is involved in trading in agriculture, natural resources and deals in agro goods business. The Company initiated the export of Soya Lecithin powder feed all over the World. Also, with the increased consumer awareness about the organic agricultural & dairy products and with the growing popularity of organic milk, Company has initiated with the Organic farming activities. Further, the Company is in process of diversifying and expanding its existing business activities into newer areas to attai
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mukta Agriculture Ltd share price today?

The Mukta Agriculture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is ₹10.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is 47.09 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mukta Agriculture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukta Agriculture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹7.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mukta Agriculture Ltd?

Mukta Agriculture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.66%, 3 Years at -19.98%, 1 Year at 54.63%, 6 Month at 21.60%, 3 Month at 36.32% and 1 Month at 31.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mukta Agriculture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mukta Agriculture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Agriculture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

