Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
-100
Raw materials
-3.4
0
-0.04
0
As % of sales
0
0
104.17
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.13
-0.17
-0.34
As % of sales
0
0
399.3
0
Other costs
-1.03
-1.45
-7.99
-4.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
17,946.57
0
Operating profit
-4.54
-1.58
-8.17
-4.65
OPM
0
0
-18,350.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
-0.16
0.31
0.72
0.79
Profit before tax
-4.72
-1.28
-7.47
-3.89
Taxes
-0.06
0
0
0
Tax rate
1.42
-0.02
0.05
0.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.79
-1.28
-7.47
-3.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.79
-1.28
-7.47
-3.89
yoy growth (%)
273.15
-82.83
91.85
-1,000.23
NPM
0
0
-16,783.28
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.