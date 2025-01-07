iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukta Agriculture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.93
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Agriculture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.04

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-100

Raw materials

-3.4

0

-0.04

0

As % of sales

0

0

104.17

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.13

-0.17

-0.34

As % of sales

0

0

399.3

0

Other costs

-1.03

-1.45

-7.99

-4.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

17,946.57

0

Operating profit

-4.54

-1.58

-8.17

-4.65

OPM

0

0

-18,350.05

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

-0.16

0.31

0.72

0.79

Profit before tax

-4.72

-1.28

-7.47

-3.89

Taxes

-0.06

0

0

0

Tax rate

1.42

-0.02

0.05

0.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.79

-1.28

-7.47

-3.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.79

-1.28

-7.47

-3.89

yoy growth (%)

273.15

-82.83

91.85

-1,000.23

NPM

0

0

-16,783.28

0

Mukta Agricultur : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Agriculture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.