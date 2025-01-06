iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukta Agriculture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.93
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Mukta Agricultur FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.72

-1.28

-7.47

-3.89

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.06

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.51

5.47

-5.87

-7.13

Other operating items

Operating

-7.3

4.17

-13.36

-11.05

Capital expenditure

-0.09

-0.01

0

0.1

Free cash flow

-7.39

4.16

-13.36

-10.95

Equity raised

33.26

45.82

71.51

80.94

Investing

1.44

-4.73

19.86

3.56

Financing

1.1

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.4

45.26

78.01

73.55

