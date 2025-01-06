Mukta Agriculture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.72
-1.28
-7.47
-3.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.06
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.51
5.47
-5.87
-7.13
Other operating items
Operating
-7.3
4.17
-13.36
-11.05
Capital expenditure
-0.09
-0.01
0
0.1
Free cash flow
-7.39
4.16
-13.36
-10.95
Equity raised
33.26
45.82
71.51
80.94
Investing
1.44
-4.73
19.86
3.56
Financing
1.1
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.4
45.26
78.01
73.55
