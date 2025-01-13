iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukta Agriculture Ltd Balance Sheet

5
(-0.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:31:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Agriculture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.68

21.68

21.68

21.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.51

2.19

10.96

11.26

Net Worth

22.19

23.87

32.64

32.94

Minority Interest

Debt

1.08

1.08

1.12

1.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.27

24.95

33.76

34.04

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

20.74

22.39

23.27

23.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.5

2.54

10.47

10.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.65

2.67

10.62

10.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

0

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

0

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.06

Total Assets

23.28

24.96

33.77

34.05

Mukta Agricultur : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukta Agriculture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.