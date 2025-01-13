Mukta Agriculture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.68
21.68
21.68
21.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.51
2.19
10.96
11.26
Net Worth
22.19
23.87
32.64
32.94
Minority Interest
Debt
1.08
1.08
1.12
1.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.27
24.95
33.76
34.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.74
22.39
23.27
23.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.5
2.54
10.47
10.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.65
2.67
10.62
10.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
0
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
23.28
24.96
33.77
34.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.