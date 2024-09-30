|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR), REGULATIONS, 2015, THIS IS TO INFORM YOU THAT THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY AT ITS 13TH AGM HELD TODAY ON MONDAY, 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 HAS APPOINTED MR. HIMANSHU AGARWAL AS NON EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY FOR THE TERM OF 5 YEARS. PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE DETAILS REQUIRED AS PER SEBI (LODR), REGULATIONS, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) In compliance with the provisions of regulation 44(3) and other applicable provisions of SEBI lodr, Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the following documents regarding the 13th AGM of the Company which was held on 30th September, 2024 at 1:00 through VC/OAVM: 1. Disclosure of voting results pursuant to regulation 44 2.Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer, Mr. Arvind Baid dated 3rd october, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
