Your Directors are pleased to present the 13th Annual Report along with the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Profit/(Loss) before interest, depreciation, tax and Extra 6.769 762.09 Ordinary Items Less: Exceptional Items 199.216 1571.05 Less: Depreciation/amortization Profit/(Loss) before interest, tax and Extra Ordinary Items (192.447) (808.95) Less: Finance Costs - - Profit/(Loss) before tax and Extra Ordinary Items - - Less: Provision for taxes on income - - --Current tax - - --Deferred tax liability / (asset) - - --MAT Credit Entitlement 0.811 - Profit/(Loss) before Extra-Ordinary Items (193.258) (808.95) Extra Ordinary Items (Net of Tax) Profit/ (Loss) for the year (193.258) (808.95) Other Comprehensive Income 24.791 (68.11) Total Comprehensive Income for the year (168.468) (877.06)

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The liquidity position of the company has been strained due to the challenging financial environment. The companys revenue streams have been adversely affected by the market conditions.

During the year under review, the Company has incurred a total net loss of Rs. 1,68,46,854/- for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 as against Net loss of Rs. 87,70,633/- incurred in the previous financial year. The Basic Earnings per Share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is Rs. -0.891/- as against Rs. -3.731/- for the corresponding previous financial year ended 31st March 2023.

3. DIVIDEND & RESERVES

In view of the losses incurred during the year and considering the Companys ongoing financial performance, the Board of Directors do not recommend to distribute any dividend for the Year under review and therefore there is no amount proposed to be transferred to the General Reserves.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

There is no change in the authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital during the financial year under review:

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 21,68,17,710/- (Rupees Twenty-One Crore Sixty- Eight Lakhs Seventeen Thousand Seven Hundred and Ten Only) divided into 2,16,81,771 (Two Crores Sixteen Lakhs Eighty-one Thousands Seven Hundred and Seventy-One) Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Further, during the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with or without differential voting rights. It has neither issued employee stock options nor Sweat Equity Shares and does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the Company.

5. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Director retires by rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Krishan Khadaria, Director of the Company, retires by rotation, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and, being eligible, he offers himself for re-appointment. Your Directors recommend his re-appointment as Director of the Company. The brief resume of Mr. Krishan Khadaria, nature of expertise, disclosure of relationship between directors inter-se, details of directorships and committee membership held in other companies of the Directors proposed to be re-appointed, along with his shareholding in the Company, as stipulated under Secretarial Standard-2 and Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

Appointment and cessation of Directors during the year:

During the period under review, there were following changes in the composition of Board of Directors of the Company:-

^Cessation of Mr. Narendra Gupta (DIN: 00418421) from the position of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 18th May, 2023.

> Appointment of Mr. Manaklal Agrawal (DIN: 10214780) as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 28th July, 2023.

>Re-appointment of Ms. Niraali Thingalaya (DIN: 08125213) as an Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 29th September, 2023.

^Cessation of Mrs. Asha Khadaria (DIN: 00219112) from the position of Non-executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 27th November, 2023.

^Cessation of Mr. Manoj Bhatia (DIN: 01953191) from the position of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 30th March, 2024.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

In terms of the provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 of SEBI Listing Regulations including amendments thereof, the Company has, inter alia, received the following declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that:

• they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Act, read with the Rules made thereunder and Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company;

• they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed under Schedule IV to the Act; and

• they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

In the opinion of the Board, all Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity required to discharge their duties with an objective independent

judgment and without any external influence. List of key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board, including the Independent Directors, forms a part of the Corporate Governance Report of this Integrated Annual Report.

Appointment and Cessation of KMP during the year:

During the year under review, there is no Appointment and Cessation of KMP in the Company.

Pursuant to Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 are:

• Mr. Mohit Khadaria, Managing Director

• Mr. Rakesh Sahewal, Chief Financial Officer

• Mr. Aashish Garg, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Information regarding the directors seeking appointment/ re-appointment:

• Appointment of Mr. Himanshu Agarwal (DIN: 09569882), as an Additional Non-executive director in the Independent category with effect from 2nd September, 2024 for the period of 5 consecutive years, subject to the approval of the members at ensuing 13 th AGM of the Company.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 2nd September, 2024 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, approved the appointment of Mr. Himanshu Agarwal (DIN: 09569882) as an Additional director (in the capacity of an Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 2nd September, 2024 who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria of independence under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and is eligible for appointment under the provisions of the Act, the Rules made thereunder and the Listing Regulations, as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 2nd September, 2024 to 1st September, 2029 subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing 13th AGM of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the Independent Director has submitted declaration that he meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In view of the above, consent of the members for appointment of Mr. Himanshu as an Independent Director, was sought by way of Special Resolution under the Item No. 3 of the resolution to be passed at the 13th AGM scheduled to be held on 30th September, 2024.

Familiarization Program:

In terms of Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, at the time of appointing an Independent Director, a formal letter of appointment is given to them, which, inter alia, explains the roles, functions, duties, and responsibilities expected of them as a Director of the Company. The Director is also thoroughly briefed on the compliances required under the Act, the SEBI Listing Regulations, and other statutes. The Managing Director also have one to-one discussions with the newly appointed Director to familiarize them with the Companys operations. As per regulation 46(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the terms and conditions of appointment of independent directors and the details of familiarisation programme are available on the website of the Company under the web link: https://www.mukta-agriculture.com/investors.html

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business activities of the Company.

7. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

8. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed and there is no material departures from the same;

b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Loss of the Company for that period;

c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenanceof adequate accounting records in accordance with theprovisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) They have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis;

e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

9. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year under review, 7 (Seven) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. For details of the meetings of the board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

10. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to requirement under Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has constituted various committees of Board such as:

a) Audit Committee;

b) Nomination & Remuneration Committee; and

c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The details with respect to the composition, powers, roles, terms of reference, number of meetings held, attendance at the meetings etc. of statutory committees are given in detail in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

11. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Your Company does not have any subsidiary, Joint Ventures and Associate Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

12. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information as per the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report. However, as per first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and second proviso of Rule 5(2) of the Rules, the Report and Financial Statements are being sent to the Members of the Company excluding the statement of

particulars of employees under Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Rules. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company or on the email address of the Company i.e. mukta.agriculture@gmail.com

The statement of Disclosure of Remuneration under Section 197(12) of the Act read with the Rule 5 (1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 ("Rules") is mentioned below.

Statement of Disclosure of Remuneration under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of

Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

a) The Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24: Not applicable as your Company is not providing any remuneration to the Directors of the company.

b) Percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, CFO and Company secretary :

During the year under review, no Sitting fees or remuneration was paid to the Directors & percentage increase in the salary of CFO is 0.39%. There was no increase made in the salary of Company Secretary.

c) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the Financial Year 2023-24: During the Financial Year under review, the median remuneration is Rs 2,79333 p.a. and the percentage increase in Median Remuneration of employees is 11.48%.

d) During the year, there were 5 (Five) number of permanent employees are on roll of the company, however as on 31st March, 2024.

e) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

Average percentile decrease made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year is 18.56%. As compare to percentile increase in the managerial remuneration which is 24.45% increase made in salaries of other employees. There are no other exceptional circumstances for increase in the remuneration of key managerial personnel and increase in remuneration has been in accordance with the Companys policies.

f) It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid during the year is as per the Remuneration Policy ofthe Company.

13. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has in place a formal policy for prevention of sexual harassment of its women employees in line with "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is not applicable on your Company and there were no complaint about sexual harassment during the year under review.

14. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Since the Company is neither engaged in any manufacturing activity nor the Company has any manufacturing unit, therefore there prescribed particulars with regards to compliance of rules relating to conservation of Energy and Technology absorption pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule - 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable on your Company.

15. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GO

During the period under review there were no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

16. DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not invited or accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of loans and Investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 for the financial year 2023-24 are given in the Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report.

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions entered into during the period under review were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for their approval, and the same are disclosed in the financial statements of your Company. Further, in terms of the provisions of section 188(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, all contracts/ arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company with its related parties during the year under review were in ordinary course of business of the Company, on an arms length basis and in accordance with the policy on related party transactions formulated by the Company and reviewed on a periodic basis.

In line with the requirements of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is available on Companys website at https://www.mukta-

agriculture.com/pdfs/Policy on Related Party Transaction.pdf. The same was amended by Board of Directors from time to time in order to comply with the various amendments in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that took place during the financial year 2023-24.

During the year under review, the requirement of making disclosure of material related party transactions pursuant to Section 134(3) of Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

The related party disclosures as specified in Para A of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations are given in the Financial Statements.

19. STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. Sunil Vankawala and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 110616W) were appointed as Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years, at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2020 till the conclusion of the 14th AGM to be held in 2025.

In accordance with the Section 40 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every AGM. Thus, M/s. Sunil Vankawala and Associates will continue to hold office till the conclusion of 14th AGM. The Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Auditors Report on financial statements is a forming part of this Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report. During the year, the Statutory & Internal Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

20. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, read with Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. Ritika Agarwal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary

as Secretarial Auditors to undertake the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as ANNEXURE II, which forms an integral part of this report.

During the year, the Secretarial Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act.

During the period under review, following observations were made by the Secretarial Auditor:

Observations Management Remark The Company has filed the Form AOC-XBRL for the F.Y 2022-23 by paying additional fees of Rs. 1400/-, under section 137 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Due to some ongoing technical glitch with the XBRL filing software the Company couldnt generate the XML file on time which in turn caused delay in filing of the Form AOC-XBRL. The Company passed an Ordinary Resolution instead of Special Resolution for appointment of Manaklal Agarwal as an Independent Director of the Company as prescribed under Regulation 25 (2A) of SEBI (LODR), regulations 2015. Please note that, Mr. Manaklal Agarwal (DIN: 10214780), was duly appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, vide an ordinary resolution passed in the 12th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2023. While passing the resolution our then Company Secretary did keep in mind the pre-requisite stated under section 152 of Companies act, 2013 which demands passing of an ordinary resolution in the general meeting for appointment of an Independent Director, however we happen to inadvertently overlook the requirement of passing a Special Resolution as prescribed under Regulation 25 (2A) of SEBI (LODR), regulations 2015 which was inserted w.e.f. 1st January, 2022. Our Company "Mukta Agriculture Limited" is a well compliant company and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We understand that we should have been more diligent in meeting the regulatory requirements and consequently we are unquestionably apologetic for the bona fide mistake made at the end of the Company, however we would like to bring to you attention that despite the resolution with respect to Mr. Manaklals appointment as an Independent Director of the Company was put up as an Ordinary Resolution, but it was still passed with a requisite majority of 99.986% votes in its favor. In view of the above clarification, we henceforth assure that we will stay informed with latest updates in laws & regulations and would beforehand consider every aspect of regulations and provisions that shall be made applicable to the Company.

21. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In compliance with the Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosu Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a detailed report on Corporate Governance forms an integral part of the Annual Report. A Certificate from the statutory auditors, M/s. Sunil Vankawala and Associates, confirmed compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations at Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is appended to the Corporate Governance Report ANNEXURE V.

A Certificate of the MD and CFO of the Company in terms of Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations is also forming part of Corporate Governance Report as ANNEXURE IV.

22. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and amendments thereof and in compliance of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, effective August 28, 2020, the draft Annual Return for the financial year 2023-24 in prescribed form MGT-7 is placed on the website of the Company at the following link: https://www.mukta-agriculture.com/investors.html.

This Annual Return is subject to such changes / alterations / modifications as may be required to carry out subsequent to the adoption of the Directors Report by the Shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting and receipt of Certificate from Practising Company Secretary (PCS) which the Shareholders agree and empower the Board / Company and the copy of the final Annual Return as may be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs would be furnished on the website of the Company.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES INITIATIVES

The prerequisite in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 of corporate social responsibility does not apply to the Company.

24. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has adequate and robust Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operation. The Internal Control System is placed to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. Internal Audit is carried out in a programmed way and follow up actions were taken for all audit observations. Your Companys Statutory Auditors have, in their report, confirmed the adequacy of the internal control procedures.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As required under Regulation 34 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a detailed Management Discussion and Analysis Report have been given separately as "Annexure I" forming part of the Annual Report.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company has formed a Whistle Blower Policy for establishing a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns regarding unethical behavior and mismanagement, if any. The said mechanism also provides for strict confidentiality, adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate cases. No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee pertaining to the Whistle Blower Policy.

The said Whistle Blower Policy has been disseminated on the Companys website at https://www.mukta- agriculture.com/investors.html.

27. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3), Section 149(8) and Schedule IV of the Act read with SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Annual Performance Evaluation of the Board, the Directors as well as Committees of the Board has been carried out. The performance evaluation of all the Directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by Nomination & Remuneration Committee, details of which are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board and the performance evaluation ofthe Non-Independent Directors was carried out bythe Independent Directors in their separate meeting. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

28. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Company has made a Risk Management Policy which require them to aware the shareholders of the Company regarding development and implementation of risk management plan for the Company, including identification therein of elements of risks, if any, which in their opinion might threaten the existence of the Company, the management plan to mitigate the same and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The details of the Policy have been posted on the Companys website www.mukta-agriculture.com.

29. DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a Policy which lays down a framework in relation to the remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees of the Company.

The said Policy is available on the Companys website http://www.mukta- agriculture.com/pdfs/NominationRemunerationPolicy.pdf.

30. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, between the end of the financial year of the Company i.e. 31st March, 2024 and the date of this Report.

31. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

In accordance with Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the provision relating to maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit are not applicable to the Company during the year under review due to business activities carried out by the Company.

32. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS /COURTS /TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impacts the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

33. DETAILS OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE & BOARDS CONSIDERATION UPON IT:

The Audit Committee generally makes certain recommendation to the Board of Directors of the Company during their meetings held to consider the financial results and such other matters placed before the Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from time to time. During the year the Board has considered all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee and has carried on the recommendations suggested by the Committee to its satisfaction. Thus, there are no recommendations unaccepted by the Board during the year under review.

34. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the year under review, there was no application made before National Company Law Tribunal for initiation of insolvency proceeding against the Company nor any proceeding were pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

35. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the year, there are no such instances and no settlements have been done with banks or financial institutions.

36. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

i) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

ii) The Company does not have any scheme or provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees/ Directors or by trustees for the benefit of employees/ Directors

iii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company.

iv) there were no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

37. GREEN INITIATIVES:

The Company supports and pursues the Green Initiative of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Members are requested to support green initiative by registering their e-mail id (a) in case of electronic / demat holding with their respective Depository Participant and (b) in case of physical holding either with the RTA by sending e-mail to info@bigshareonline.com or with the Company by sending e-mail to mukta.agriculture@gmail.com by quoting name and folio number.

This initiative would enable the members to receive communication promptly besides paving way for reduction in paper consumption and wastage. You would appreciate this initiative taken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and your Companys desire to participate in the initiative. If there is any change in e-mail id, shareholder can update his / her e-mail id in same manner as mentioned above.

Further, pursuant to the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circular, in view of the prevailing situation, owing to the difficulties involved in dispatching of physical copies of the Notice of the 13th AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, are being sent only by email to the Members. Members may note that this Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 will be available on the Companys website www.mukta-agriculture.com, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com.

