This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today that is on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 have approved and adopted the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee. Please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilites and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 3. Limited Review Report as issued by Statutory auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today that is 08th November, 2024 at 3:00 pm has inter alia discussed and intends to submit expression of interest and participate in the bidding process for the resolution of the Company M/s. S V Distributors Private Limited, which is currently undergoing CIRP.

PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR), 2015, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD ON 02/09/2024 HAS INTERALIA CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE FOLLOWING: 1. APPOINTMENT OF MR HIMANSHU AGARWAL AS THE ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE INDEPENDENT CATGORY OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 02/09/2024 FOR THE TERM OF 5 YEARS SUBJECT TO MEMBERS APPROVAL AT THE AGM. 2. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT ISSUED BY RITIKA AGARWAL & ASSOCIATES, FOR THE FY 2023-24 3.ANNUAL REPORT ALONG WITH DIRECTORS REPORT AND OTHER ANNEXTURES FOR THE FY 2023-24 4. NOTICE FOR CONVENING 13TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 5. APPOINTMENT OF ARVIND BAID AS THE SCRUTINZER FOR EVOTING AT THE ENSUING AGM

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 have considered and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report, as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024; This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June , 2024 along with the Limited Review Report duly issued by the statutory auditors for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 at its registered office has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and; 2. Independent Auditors Report on Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, duly issued by the statutory auditor of the Company; and 3. Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 23rd May, 2024, has inter alia consider, approve and adopt the following: 1. Audited Financial Results and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company along with the Cash Flow statement for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Declaration of unmodified opinion (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e on May 03, 2024, has approved the following Appointments: 1. The Appointment of M/s. Ritika Agrawal & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 and to issue the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report thereon; 2. Appointment of M/s. Sanjonaa And Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Firm Reg. no. 157896W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today that is 03rd May, 2024 has interalia approved the following appointments: 1. Appointment of M/s. Ritika Agrwal & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial year 2023-24 and to issue Secretarial Compliance report and Secretarial Audit report thereon. 2. Appointment of M/s. Sanjonaa and Associates as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25

