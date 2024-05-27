TO THE MEMBERS OF MULLER AND PHIPPS (INDIA) LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial MULLER AND PHIPPS (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Statement of Change in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financialstatements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Collectively referred to as ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Going Concern

The Company has accumulated losses of Rs. 417.13 lakhs with a negative net worth of Rs. 130.87 lakhs as on March 2024. However, the company has reported a Profit before Exceptional Item and tax of Rs. 32.98 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Rs. 21.43 lakhs for the previous year ended March 31, 2023. These conditions indicate that there is no material companys ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, this financial uncertaintywhichmaycastsignificant statement has been prepared on going concern basis.

Our Conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of standalone financial a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or appears to be material misstatement.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequateinternalfinancial controls, that were operating effectivelyfor ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (‘SAs), We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of thefinancialstatements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3} of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of my audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controlthatwe . audit identifyduringour

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of mist significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstance, We determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Statement of Change in Equity and statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard), Rules 2016.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, Refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

(i) The Company has disclosed pending litigations which would impact its financial statement. (Refer Note No. 28 to Notes to Accounts)

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise; and

(iii) There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the investor education and protection fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s)or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company. ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds, (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has, caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) or Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not paid any dividend in the current financial year and hence the provisions of section 123 were not attracted.

(vi) Based on our examination, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date] i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) The Company has not maintained proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

. b) No physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment has been conducted by the management during the year or in the recent past. In our opinion, the frequency of verification needs to be improved to be commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) The Company does not own any immovable property.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. As per the information and explanations given to us the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership hence reporting under clause (iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanation to given to us the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans given and investments made by it.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 are not applicable and hence reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148 of the Act. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax, Goods and Services, Value Added tax and material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income tax, Goods and Services, Value Added tax and material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. Details of dues in respect Provident Fund, , Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Value Added tax, Wealth tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities are given below :

Nature of dues pending Amount Forum where dispute is Sales Tax A.Y 2004-05 2,85,000 Sales Tax Authorities Lucknow A.Y 2003-04 10,000 A.Y 2002-03 5,80,000 A.Y.2001-02 16,42,000 A.Y. 2000-01 2,36,000 Total 27,53,000

viii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded as income in the books account in the tax assessments under Income tax, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan or payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records, the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by a Bank or any financial institution or government .

c. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not taken any term loans and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e. On an overall examination of the financialstatements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is no applicable.

xi. a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing , we report that no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us , no report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of the Companies ( Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements are required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. According to information and explanations given to us the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued by the internal auditors.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

xvi. a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3(xvi)(c ) of the Order is not applicable.

c. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of our audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has not incurred Cash losses in the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations giventousandonthebasisofthefinancialratios, ageing and expected dates paymentoffinancial the financial statements, ofrealizationoffinancial our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations giventous,astheCompanydoesnotfulfillthecriteriaasspecifiedunder Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, hence there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respectofauditofstandalonefinancialstatements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MULLER AND PHIPPS (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account however management is unable to rely on automated controls related to financial reporting in the accounting software and consequently we are unable to comment on audit trail requirements of the said software as envisaged under Rule 11(g)."

However, it should be noted that mere non-availability of audit trail does not necessarily imply failure or material weakness in the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls overnancial reporting. fi