SectorRetail
Open₹300.3
Prev. Close₹314.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹317.9
Day's Low₹300.3
52 Week's High₹726.2
52 Week's Low₹172.6
Book Value₹-23.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.93
-2.66
-2.87
-3.3
Net Worth
-1.3
-2.03
-2.24
-2.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.97
3.61
3.13
3.43
yoy growth (%)
9.93
15.15
-8.57
-1.87
Raw materials
-1.64
-1.49
-1.35
-1.72
As % of sales
41.44
41.23
43.23
50.22
Employee costs
-1.07
-1.01
-0.86
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.38
0.33
-0.03
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
2.18
0.2
-0.07
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.93
15.15
-8.57
-1.87
Op profit growth
130.85
237.05
-464.3
-92.46
EBIT growth
6.79
142.59
-31.47
16.63
Net profit growth
409.13
-995.45
-210.8
-153.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.14
3.91
3.67
3.97
3.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.14
3.91
3.67
3.97
3.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.83
0.26
0.38
1.61
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Milan B Dalal
Non Executive Director
R Simkins
Whole-time Director
MOHAN VATHUKKAT PALLAVUR
Independent Director
Venu Krishnan
Independent Director
Kamlini Chaitan Maniar
Independent Director
Adityapuram Venkataram Seshadrinathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Abhishek Shah
Reports by Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd
Summary
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd(MPIL), was incorporated in October,1917. The Company is engaged in marketing of over the countermedical preparation and home care products. The Company was promoted by Muller & Phipps International Corp. of USA. Development Holding Asia Ltd holds 51.63% stake in the MPIL.The company owned the one of the popular Talcum Powder brand Cuticura. Chalayil Group, a leading south based FMCG company and owner of Medimix brand has acquired Cuticura brand from the company.The Company acts as distributors for both foreign and domestic personal care companies. MPIL acts as distributor for (i) Christine Hoden (India) Pvt. Ltd., for their sanilary towels, (ii) Cooper Laboratories International Inc, for their Knox medicinal specialties, (iii) Bombay Forgings Pvt. Ltd., for their Vita tooth brushes and (iv) Hamdard Laboratories (India) for their medicinal products. The Company also sells Shellox with Vapona (insecticide) purchased by it in bulk from national Organic Chemical Industries, Ltd. Further the company inked an distribution arrangement for Black Rose range of products and Dupen Laboratories Oral Health Care and Generic Drugs in FY2002-03.Muller & Phipps Agencies Ltd. and Muller & Phipps (Industrial Services) Ltd., are reported as subsidiaries of the Company.After the issue of shares to the public during Dec.73, the holding of Muller & Phipps International Corporation, USA in the Company was reduced from 100% to 40%.For distribution & marketing their entire
The Muller & Phipps India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹300.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is ₹18.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is 0 and -13.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muller & Phipps India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is ₹172.6 and ₹726.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Muller & Phipps India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.29%, 3 Years at 29.47%, 1 Year at 55.67%, 6 Month at 3.34%, 3 Month at 7.16% and 1 Month at -40.21%.
