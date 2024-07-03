iifl-logo-icon 1
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Share Price

300.35
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open300.3
  • Day's High317.9
  • 52 Wk High726.2
  • Prev. Close314.45
  • Day's Low300.3
  • 52 Wk Low 172.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-23.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.62%

Foreign: 51.62%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.63

0.63

0.63

0.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.93

-2.66

-2.87

-3.3

Net Worth

-1.3

-2.03

-2.24

-2.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.97

3.61

3.13

3.43

yoy growth (%)

9.93

15.15

-8.57

-1.87

Raw materials

-1.64

-1.49

-1.35

-1.72

As % of sales

41.44

41.23

43.23

50.22

Employee costs

-1.07

-1.01

-0.86

-0.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.38

0.33

-0.03

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

2.18

0.2

-0.07

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.93

15.15

-8.57

-1.87

Op profit growth

130.85

237.05

-464.3

-92.46

EBIT growth

6.79

142.59

-31.47

16.63

Net profit growth

409.13

-995.45

-210.8

-153.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.14

3.91

3.67

3.97

3.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.14

3.91

3.67

3.97

3.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.83

0.26

0.38

1.61

0.4

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Milan B Dalal

Non Executive Director

R Simkins

Whole-time Director

MOHAN VATHUKKAT PALLAVUR

Independent Director

Venu Krishnan

Independent Director

Kamlini Chaitan Maniar

Independent Director

Adityapuram Venkataram Seshadrinathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Abhishek Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd

Summary

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd(MPIL), was incorporated in October,1917. The Company is engaged in marketing of over the countermedical preparation and home care products. The Company was promoted by Muller & Phipps International Corp. of USA. Development Holding Asia Ltd holds 51.63% stake in the MPIL.The company owned the one of the popular Talcum Powder brand Cuticura. Chalayil Group, a leading south based FMCG company and owner of Medimix brand has acquired Cuticura brand from the company.The Company acts as distributors for both foreign and domestic personal care companies. MPIL acts as distributor for (i) Christine Hoden (India) Pvt. Ltd., for their sanilary towels, (ii) Cooper Laboratories International Inc, for their Knox medicinal specialties, (iii) Bombay Forgings Pvt. Ltd., for their Vita tooth brushes and (iv) Hamdard Laboratories (India) for their medicinal products. The Company also sells Shellox with Vapona (insecticide) purchased by it in bulk from national Organic Chemical Industries, Ltd. Further the company inked an distribution arrangement for Black Rose range of products and Dupen Laboratories Oral Health Care and Generic Drugs in FY2002-03.Muller & Phipps Agencies Ltd. and Muller & Phipps (Industrial Services) Ltd., are reported as subsidiaries of the Company.After the issue of shares to the public during Dec.73, the holding of Muller & Phipps International Corporation, USA in the Company was reduced from 100% to 40%.For distribution & marketing their entire
Company FAQs

What is the Muller & Phipps India Ltd share price today?

The Muller & Phipps India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹300.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Muller & Phipps India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is ₹18.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is 0 and -13.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Muller & Phipps India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muller & Phipps India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is ₹172.6 and ₹726.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Muller & Phipps India Ltd?

Muller & Phipps India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.29%, 3 Years at 29.47%, 1 Year at 55.67%, 6 Month at 3.34%, 3 Month at 7.16% and 1 Month at -40.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Muller & Phipps India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Muller & Phipps India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.63 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 48.36 %

