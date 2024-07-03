Summary

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd(MPIL), was incorporated in October,1917. The Company is engaged in marketing of over the countermedical preparation and home care products. The Company was promoted by Muller & Phipps International Corp. of USA. Development Holding Asia Ltd holds 51.63% stake in the MPIL.The company owned the one of the popular Talcum Powder brand Cuticura. Chalayil Group, a leading south based FMCG company and owner of Medimix brand has acquired Cuticura brand from the company.The Company acts as distributors for both foreign and domestic personal care companies. MPIL acts as distributor for (i) Christine Hoden (India) Pvt. Ltd., for their sanilary towels, (ii) Cooper Laboratories International Inc, for their Knox medicinal specialties, (iii) Bombay Forgings Pvt. Ltd., for their Vita tooth brushes and (iv) Hamdard Laboratories (India) for their medicinal products. The Company also sells Shellox with Vapona (insecticide) purchased by it in bulk from national Organic Chemical Industries, Ltd. Further the company inked an distribution arrangement for Black Rose range of products and Dupen Laboratories Oral Health Care and Generic Drugs in FY2002-03.Muller & Phipps Agencies Ltd. and Muller & Phipps (Industrial Services) Ltd., are reported as subsidiaries of the Company.After the issue of shares to the public during Dec.73, the holding of Muller & Phipps International Corporation, USA in the Company was reduced from 100% to 40%.For distribution & marketing their entire

Read More