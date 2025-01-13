Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.93
-2.66
-2.87
-3.3
Net Worth
-1.3
-2.03
-2.24
-2.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.79
1.06
1.34
1.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.51
-0.97
-0.9
-1.05
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.08
-1.13
-1.21
-1.65
Inventories
0.16
0.17
0.19
0.12
Inventory Days
11.02
Sundry Debtors
0.83
0.95
0.72
0.49
Debtor Days
44.99
Other Current Assets
3.71
3.69
3.62
3.48
Sundry Creditors
-2.33
-2.44
-2.26
-2.21
Creditor Days
202.95
Other Current Liabilities
-3.45
-3.5
-3.48
-3.53
Cash
0.5
0.11
0.24
0.51
Total Assets
-0.51
-0.96
-0.9
-1.06
