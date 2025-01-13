iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

307.3
(2.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:28:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.63

0.63

0.63

0.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.93

-2.66

-2.87

-3.3

Net Worth

-1.3

-2.03

-2.24

-2.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.79

1.06

1.34

1.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.51

-0.97

-0.9

-1.05

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.08

-1.13

-1.21

-1.65

Inventories

0.16

0.17

0.19

0.12

Inventory Days

11.02

Sundry Debtors

0.83

0.95

0.72

0.49

Debtor Days

44.99

Other Current Assets

3.71

3.69

3.62

3.48

Sundry Creditors

-2.33

-2.44

-2.26

-2.21

Creditor Days

202.95

Other Current Liabilities

-3.45

-3.5

-3.48

-3.53

Cash

0.5

0.11

0.24

0.51

Total Assets

-0.51

-0.96

-0.9

-1.06

Muller & Phipps : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.