Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

298.8
(0.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.97

3.61

3.13

3.43

yoy growth (%)

9.93

15.15

-8.57

-1.87

Raw materials

-1.64

-1.49

-1.35

-1.72

As % of sales

41.44

41.23

43.23

50.22

Employee costs

-1.07

-1.01

-0.86

-0.74

As % of sales

27.15

28.04

27.48

21.63

Other costs

-0.99

-1

-0.88

-0.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.03

27.68

28.23

28.4

Operating profit

0.25

0.1

0.03

0

OPM

6.35

3.02

1.03

-0.25

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.14

-0.23

-0.24

Other income

0.26

0.37

0.17

0.3

Profit before tax

0.38

0.33

-0.03

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0

-28.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

0.33

-0.03

0.03

Exceptional items

1.33

0

0

0

Net profit

1.72

0.33

-0.03

0.03

yoy growth (%)

409.13

-995.45

-210.8

-153.93

NPM

43.47

9.38

-1.2

0.99

