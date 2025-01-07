Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.97
3.61
3.13
3.43
yoy growth (%)
9.93
15.15
-8.57
-1.87
Raw materials
-1.64
-1.49
-1.35
-1.72
As % of sales
41.44
41.23
43.23
50.22
Employee costs
-1.07
-1.01
-0.86
-0.74
As % of sales
27.15
28.04
27.48
21.63
Other costs
-0.99
-1
-0.88
-0.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.03
27.68
28.23
28.4
Operating profit
0.25
0.1
0.03
0
OPM
6.35
3.02
1.03
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.14
-0.23
-0.24
Other income
0.26
0.37
0.17
0.3
Profit before tax
0.38
0.33
-0.03
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0
-28.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
0.33
-0.03
0.03
Exceptional items
1.33
0
0
0
Net profit
1.72
0.33
-0.03
0.03
yoy growth (%)
409.13
-995.45
-210.8
-153.93
NPM
43.47
9.38
-1.2
0.99
