Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.21
1.49
0.79
0.76
1.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.21
1.49
0.79
0.76
1.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.06
0.62
0.08
0.06
Total Income
1.27
1.56
1.42
0.84
1.26
Total Expenditure
1.49
1.48
1.1
0.87
1.06
PBIDT
-0.22
0.08
0.31
-0.03
0.19
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
PBDT
-0.23
0.06
0.3
-0.05
0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.23
0.06
0.3
-0.05
0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.23
0.06
0.3
-0.05
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.4
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.23
0.06
-0.1
-0.05
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.71
0.99
4.81
-0.83
2.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-18.18
5.36
39.24
-3.94
15.96
PBDTM(%)
-19
4.02
37.97
-6.57
15.12
PATM(%)
-19
4.02
37.97
-6.57
15.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.