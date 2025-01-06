Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.38
0.33
-0.03
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
2.18
0.2
-0.07
0.15
Other operating items
Operating
2.56
0.53
-0.11
0.17
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.02
0.02
-3.96
Free cash flow
2.57
0.56
-0.09
-3.78
Equity raised
-10.02
-10.88
-11.03
-11.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.52
3.79
0
3.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.93
-6.53
-11.13
-11.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.