|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.93
15.15
-8.57
-1.87
Op profit growth
138.05
390.29
-278.16
-90.76
EBIT growth
3.43
144.77
-30.74
22.43
Net profit growth
390.87
-1,117.02
-188.37
-155.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.22
2.87
0.67
-0.34
EBIT margin
12.83
13.63
6.41
8.47
Net profit margin
43.45
9.73
-1.1
1.13
RoCE
-28.65
-17.73
-6.59
-9.46
RoNW
-12.31
-1.89
0.17
-0.19
RoA
-24.25
-3.16
0.28
-0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
27.63
5.63
0
0.63
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
27.49
5.52
-0.71
0.44
Book value per share
-42.56
-69.6
-78.72
-78.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.44
4.24
0
121.26
P/CEPS
1.45
4.32
-136.8
171.6
P/B
-0.93
-0.34
-1.24
-0.97
EV/EBIDTA
6.88
6.44
36.85
21.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-25.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.27
32.8
52.31
54.74
Inventory days
11.93
9.59
5.23
2.65
Creditor days
-234.03
-273.87
-326.56
-289.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.19
-3.49
-0.85
-1.22
Net debt / equity
-0.4
-0.39
-0.33
-0.35
Net debt / op. profit
4.32
16.65
78.84
-146.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.44
-41.23
-43.23
-50.22
Employee costs
-27.15
-28.04
-27.48
-21.63
Other costs
-25.17
-27.84
-28.59
-28.49
