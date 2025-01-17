iifl-logo-icon 1
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Key Ratios

327.7
(-1.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.93

15.15

-8.57

-1.87

Op profit growth

138.05

390.29

-278.16

-90.76

EBIT growth

3.43

144.77

-30.74

22.43

Net profit growth

390.87

-1,117.02

-188.37

-155.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.22

2.87

0.67

-0.34

EBIT margin

12.83

13.63

6.41

8.47

Net profit margin

43.45

9.73

-1.1

1.13

RoCE

-28.65

-17.73

-6.59

-9.46

RoNW

-12.31

-1.89

0.17

-0.19

RoA

-24.25

-3.16

0.28

-0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

27.63

5.63

0

0.63

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

27.49

5.52

-0.71

0.44

Book value per share

-42.56

-69.6

-78.72

-78.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.44

4.24

0

121.26

P/CEPS

1.45

4.32

-136.8

171.6

P/B

-0.93

-0.34

-1.24

-0.97

EV/EBIDTA

6.88

6.44

36.85

21.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-25.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.27

32.8

52.31

54.74

Inventory days

11.93

9.59

5.23

2.65

Creditor days

-234.03

-273.87

-326.56

-289.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.19

-3.49

-0.85

-1.22

Net debt / equity

-0.4

-0.39

-0.33

-0.35

Net debt / op. profit

4.32

16.65

78.84

-146.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-41.44

-41.23

-43.23

-50.22

Employee costs

-27.15

-28.04

-27.48

-21.63

Other costs

-25.17

-27.84

-28.59

-28.49

