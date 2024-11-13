Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MULLER & PHIPPS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Wednesday November 13 2024 interalia: 1. To consider and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other matter if any Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024, along with the Limited Review Report The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MULLER & PHIPPS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Tuesday August 13 2024 interalia: 1. To consider and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To Consider the notice of 107th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date time mode of convening the aforesaid Annual General Meeting and also to approve the directors report forming part of the Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and fix the book closure period for the Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Any other matter if any 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024, along with the Limited Review Report 2. Approved to hold the 107th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice of the AGM along with Explanatory Statement, Directors Report, Book Closure date and related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. 3. Reappointment of Mr. Venu Krishnan (DIN:00006592) as Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years with effect from September 27, 2024 to September 26, 2029 subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. 4. Reappointment of Mr. A V Seshadrinathan (DIN: 00854359) as Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years with effect from September 27, 2024 to September 26, 2029, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

MULLER & PHIPPS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday May 27 2024 interalia: 1. To consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other item if any Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: a. Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended March 31, 2024. b. Reappointment of Mr. P V Mohan (DIN: 00195051) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a second term of two years with effect from May 09, 2024 to May 08, 2026, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. Pursuant to the listing requirements, brief profile is enclosed herewith as per Annexure I The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 8.45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

