Munish Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.64
9.64
9.64
9.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.9
Reserves
30.98
26.39
24.47
25.87
Net Worth
40.62
36.03
34.11
36.41
Minority Interest
Debt
47.34
50.52
59.55
46.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.3
1.88
2.25
2.65
Total Liabilities
89.26
88.43
95.91
85.52
Fixed Assets
26.58
24.19
25.9
29.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.25
0.13
0
Networking Capital
61.28
54.81
66.3
52.35
Inventories
47.99
35.69
48.6
43.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.96
21.11
23.11
20.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.65
16.84
20.22
15.95
Sundry Creditors
-12.3
-7.3
-12.45
-20.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.02
-11.53
-13.18
-7.14
Cash
1.04
9.17
3.59
3.49
Total Assets
89.26
88.42
95.92
85.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.