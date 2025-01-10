The Members of

MUNOTH COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Chennai

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Munoth Communication Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Stand alone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of changes in equity and Standalone Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its Loss, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter(s)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and sustainability report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report(s) thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, based on the work we have performed, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter(s) or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive Income, Statement of Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B." Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its Directors during the year and hence the reporting of matters as required under Section 197(16) does not arise.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has no pending litigations which would have a material impact on its financial position.

2. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer of any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

4. i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

ii. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies) , including foreign entities (Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of the Rule 11 (e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

5. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for the year under consideration.

6. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 applicable from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, and during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Kumbhat & Co Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 001609S [M.V. Chandramouleeswaran] Place: Chennai. Partner Date: 29 May 2024 Membership No: 202629 UDIN : 24202629BKAMQG2732

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF MUNOTH COMMUNICATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the member of M/s. Munoth Communications Limited)

(i) (a) (A) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company does not have any intangible asset hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company were physically verified by the management during the year no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immoveable properties disclosed in the Standalone financial statements being land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (d) of the order is not applicable. The Company does not have right of use assets or intangible asset.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, has neither made investments nor has given loans or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Hence reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause(a), which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961. Hence reporting under the clause 3 (vii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

(c) On the basis of our examination of the Books of Accounts, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture. Hence reporting under the clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order with regard to subsidiary or joint venture is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture. Hence reporting under the clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order with regard to subsidiary or joint venture is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under the clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence reporting under the clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements , we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Hence, reporting under the clause 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government, during the year up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under the clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 (2of 1934).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.\

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) within the group. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year. However the Company has incurred a cash loss of Rs. 112.02 (000), in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors in the Company during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our Opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the Company has no requirement to comply with the section 135 of the Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.

(xxi) Since this audit report is on the standalone financial statements, the provisions of the clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Kumbhat & Co Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 001609S [M.V. Chandramouleeswaran] Place: Chennai. Partner Date: 29 May 2024 Membership No: 202629 UDIN : 24202629BKAMQG2732

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MUNOTH COMMUNICATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of MUNOTH COMMUNICATION LIMITED of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Munoth Communication Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the ICAI.