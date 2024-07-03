Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹18.94
Prev. Close₹18.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹18.94
Day's Low₹18.94
52 Week's High₹19.95
52 Week's Low₹8.6
Book Value₹13.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.95
9.95
9.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.39
4.69
-2.81
-2.3
Net Worth
14.34
14.64
7.14
7.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.17
0
0.39
yoy growth (%)
-81.98
0
-100
-66.96
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.16
0
-0.49
As % of sales
95.19
95.49
0
124.86
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.08
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.41
-0.46
-0.9
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.79
-1.03
-0.06
-0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.98
0
-100
-66.96
Op profit growth
30.44
-29.96
-56
10.63
EBIT growth
21.93
-30.25
-56.87
2.85
Net profit growth
9.62
-10.84
-48.59
1.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0.03
0.17
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.03
0.17
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Lalchand Munoth
Managing Director
Jaswant Munoth
Director
Bharat Munoth
Director
Vikas Munoth
Independent Director
Lakshika Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jinal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Munoth Communication Limited (MCL) was established in 1984. The Company has a diversified product line to suit varied requirements of every user. Their phones are designed to emit lower radiation & CO2. It is promoted by a century old Chennai based Munoth Group. The Group has interests in capital market activities. It has sponsored Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Engineering College, Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Architecture college in Chennai andand Lalchand Leeladevi Munoth Jain Medical Care.The Company has vast experience of mobile handset distribution and has been into telecom since 2003. It is also a charter member of Indian Cellular Association (ICA) - the apex body of mobile brands in India. It has qualified & trained manpower comprising of management graduates, engineers & cost accountants. Backed by state of art infrastructure, it has the right mix of qualified & experienced personnel to efficiently manage its business. Also, the management of Company has tremendous exposure to international business.The Company had launched the first Indian branded mobile phone, VK Munoth, in 2003. It had launched the first senior citizen phone in India. MCL thereafter recently forayed into VG Munoth range of mobile phone accessories. In 2013-14, it designed mobile phone accessories like Chargers, Adopters, Power bank, Pen drive and have refined 5.5 design house based out of Paris, France and Sohamsaa Systems Pvt. Ltd based out of Bangalore, India for designing.Munoth brand is well poi
The Munoth Communication Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munoth Communication Ltd is ₹18.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Munoth Communication Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munoth Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munoth Communication Ltd is ₹8.6 and ₹19.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Munoth Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.64%, 3 Years at 69.72%, 1 Year at 47.27%, 6 Month at 53.53%, 3 Month at 12.26% and 1 Month at 12.82%.
