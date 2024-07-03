iifl-logo-icon 1
18.94
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open18.94
  • Day's High18.94
  • 52 Wk High19.95
  • Prev. Close18.04
  • Day's Low18.94
  • 52 Wk Low 8.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Munoth Communication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

18.94

Prev. Close

18.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

18.94

Day's Low

18.94

52 Week's High

19.95

52 Week's Low

8.6

Book Value

13.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Munoth Communication Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Munoth Communication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Munoth Communication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.48%

Non-Promoter- 3.23%

Institutions: 3.22%

Non-Institutions: 66.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Munoth Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.95

9.95

9.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.39

4.69

-2.81

-2.3

Net Worth

14.34

14.64

7.14

7.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.17

0

0.39

yoy growth (%)

-81.98

0

-100

-66.96

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.16

0

-0.49

As % of sales

95.19

95.49

0

124.86

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.08

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.41

-0.46

-0.9

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.79

-1.03

-0.06

-0.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.98

0

-100

-66.96

Op profit growth

30.44

-29.96

-56

10.63

EBIT growth

21.93

-30.25

-56.87

2.85

Net profit growth

9.62

-10.84

-48.59

1.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0.03

0.17

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.03

0.17

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Munoth Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Munoth Communication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Lalchand Munoth

Managing Director

Jaswant Munoth

Director

Bharat Munoth

Director

Vikas Munoth

Independent Director

Lakshika Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jinal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Munoth Communication Ltd

Summary

Munoth Communication Limited (MCL) was established in 1984. The Company has a diversified product line to suit varied requirements of every user. Their phones are designed to emit lower radiation & CO2. It is promoted by a century old Chennai based Munoth Group. The Group has interests in capital market activities. It has sponsored Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Engineering College, Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Architecture college in Chennai andand Lalchand Leeladevi Munoth Jain Medical Care.The Company has vast experience of mobile handset distribution and has been into telecom since 2003. It is also a charter member of Indian Cellular Association (ICA) - the apex body of mobile brands in India. It has qualified & trained manpower comprising of management graduates, engineers & cost accountants. Backed by state of art infrastructure, it has the right mix of qualified & experienced personnel to efficiently manage its business. Also, the management of Company has tremendous exposure to international business.The Company had launched the first Indian branded mobile phone, VK Munoth, in 2003. It had launched the first senior citizen phone in India. MCL thereafter recently forayed into VG Munoth range of mobile phone accessories. In 2013-14, it designed mobile phone accessories like Chargers, Adopters, Power bank, Pen drive and have refined 5.5 design house based out of Paris, France and Sohamsaa Systems Pvt. Ltd based out of Bangalore, India for designing.Munoth brand is well poi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Munoth Communication Ltd share price today?

The Munoth Communication Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Communication Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munoth Communication Ltd is ₹18.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Munoth Communication Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Munoth Communication Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Munoth Communication Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munoth Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munoth Communication Ltd is ₹8.6 and ₹19.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Munoth Communication Ltd?

Munoth Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.64%, 3 Years at 69.72%, 1 Year at 47.27%, 6 Month at 53.53%, 3 Month at 12.26% and 1 Month at 12.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Munoth Communication Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Munoth Communication Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.48 %
Institutions - 3.23 %
Public - 66.29 %

