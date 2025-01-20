Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.98
0
-100
-66.96
Op profit growth
30.37
-29.92
-56
10.63
EBIT growth
21.88
-30.22
-56.87
2.85
Net profit growth
10.08
-10.84
-46.43
-1.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-762.17
-105.31
0
-150.25
EBIT margin
-867.62
-128.23
0
-187.43
Net profit margin
-1,476.28
-241.57
0
-222.49
RoCE
-3.04
-2.51
-3.45
-7.68
RoNW
-1.53
-1.38
-1.49
-2.6
RoA
-1.29
-1.18
-1.27
-2.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.46
-0.42
-0.47
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.49
-0.46
-0.53
-1.11
Book value per share
7.22
7.77
7.42
8.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.06
-6
0
P/CEPS
-7.51
-5.46
P/B
0.51
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
-21.81
-19.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,211.53
537.38
0
505.14
Inventory days
6,434.29
1,159.06
0
750.76
Creditor days
-13.56
-20.52
-140.22
-33.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.45
1.14
2.13
4.31
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.15
0.18
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-6.72
-6.41
-5.14
-2.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.19
-95.49
0
-124.86
Employee costs
-250.96
-36.6
0
-39.25
Other costs
-516.02
-73.21
0
-86.13
