Munoth Communication Ltd Key Ratios

18.79
(-1.98%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.98

0

-100

-66.96

Op profit growth

30.37

-29.92

-56

10.63

EBIT growth

21.88

-30.22

-56.87

2.85

Net profit growth

10.08

-10.84

-46.43

-1.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-762.17

-105.31

0

-150.25

EBIT margin

-867.62

-128.23

0

-187.43

Net profit margin

-1,476.28

-241.57

0

-222.49

RoCE

-3.04

-2.51

-3.45

-7.68

RoNW

-1.53

-1.38

-1.49

-2.6

RoA

-1.29

-1.18

-1.27

-2.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.46

-0.42

-0.47

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.49

-0.46

-0.53

-1.11

Book value per share

7.22

7.77

7.42

8.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.06

-6

0

P/CEPS

-7.51

-5.46

P/B

0.51

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

-21.81

-19.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,211.53

537.38

0

505.14

Inventory days

6,434.29

1,159.06

0

750.76

Creditor days

-13.56

-20.52

-140.22

-33.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.45

1.14

2.13

4.31

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.15

0.18

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-6.72

-6.41

-5.14

-2.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.19

-95.49

0

-124.86

Employee costs

-250.96

-36.6

0

-39.25

Other costs

-516.02

-73.21

0

-86.13

