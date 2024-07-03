Munoth Communication Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0.03
0.17
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.03
0.17
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0
0
0.03
0.17
0
Total Expenditure
0.15
0.16
0.16
0.31
0.19
PBIDT
-0.15
-0.16
-0.13
-0.14
-0.19
Interest
0.1
0.16
0.14
0.15
0.11
PBDT
-0.25
-0.32
-0.27
-0.28
-0.3
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.27
-0.35
-0.29
-0.32
-0.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.27
-0.35
-0.29
-0.32
-0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.27
-0.35
-0.29
-0.32
-0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.36
-0.3
-0.33
-0.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-433.33
-82.35
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-900
-164.7
0
PATM(%)
0
0
-966.66
-188.23
0
