Munoth Communication Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.88
(4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.17

0

0.39

yoy growth (%)

-81.98

0

-100

-66.96

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.16

0

-0.49

As % of sales

95.19

95.49

0

124.86

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.08

-0.15

As % of sales

250.96

36.6

0

39.25

Other costs

-0.16

-0.12

-0.17

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

516.02

73.15

0

86.13

Operating profit

-0.23

-0.18

-0.26

-0.59

OPM

-762.17

-105.25

0

-150.25

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.23

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.19

-0.14

-0.17

Other income

0

0

0

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.41

-0.46

-0.9

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.45

-0.41

-0.46

-0.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.45

-0.41

-0.46

-0.9

yoy growth (%)

9.62

-10.84

-48.59

1.65

NPM

-1,463.78

-240.53

0

-230.82

