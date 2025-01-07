Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.17
0
0.39
yoy growth (%)
-81.98
0
-100
-66.96
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.16
0
-0.49
As % of sales
95.19
95.49
0
124.86
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.08
-0.15
As % of sales
250.96
36.6
0
39.25
Other costs
-0.16
-0.12
-0.17
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
516.02
73.15
0
86.13
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.18
-0.26
-0.59
OPM
-762.17
-105.25
0
-150.25
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.23
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.19
-0.14
-0.17
Other income
0
0
0
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.41
-0.46
-0.9
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.45
-0.41
-0.46
-0.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.45
-0.41
-0.46
-0.9
yoy growth (%)
9.62
-10.84
-48.59
1.65
NPM
-1,463.78
-240.53
0
-230.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.