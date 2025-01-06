iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.94
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Munoth Commun. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.41

-0.46

-0.9

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.79

-1.03

-0.06

-0.33

Other operating items

Operating

0.3

-1.48

-0.58

-1.47

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.31

0

Free cash flow

0.3

-1.48

-0.89

-1.47

Equity raised

-4.65

-4.52

-3.82

-2.22

Investing

-0.06

0.77

0.1

0.64

Financing

2.83

2.56

2.59

0.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.58

-2.68

-2.03

-2.8

