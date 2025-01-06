Munoth Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.41
-0.46
-0.9
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.79
-1.03
-0.06
-0.33
Other operating items
Operating
0.3
-1.48
-0.58
-1.47
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.31
0
Free cash flow
0.3
-1.48
-0.89
-1.47
Equity raised
-4.65
-4.52
-3.82
-2.22
Investing
-0.06
0.77
0.1
0.64
Financing
2.83
2.56
2.59
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.58
-2.68
-2.03
-2.8
