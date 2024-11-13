iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Communication Ltd Board Meeting

19.56
(-1.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Munoth Commun. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Munoth Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record unaudited financial results ( Standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 Cessation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations- Intimation of appointment of additional director
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited financials for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Munoth Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record audited financial results( Standalone and consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Newspaper publication of audited financials (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Munoth Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record unaudited financial results ( Standalone and consolidated) for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited financial results (Both Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

