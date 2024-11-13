Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Munoth Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record unaudited financial results ( Standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 Cessation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations- Intimation of appointment of additional director

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited financials for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Munoth Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record audited financial results( Standalone and consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Newspaper publication of audited financials (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024