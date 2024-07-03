Munoth Communication Ltd Summary

Munoth Communication Limited (MCL) was established in 1984. The Company has a diversified product line to suit varied requirements of every user. Their phones are designed to emit lower radiation & CO2. It is promoted by a century old Chennai based Munoth Group. The Group has interests in capital market activities. It has sponsored Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Engineering College, Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Architecture college in Chennai andand Lalchand Leeladevi Munoth Jain Medical Care.The Company has vast experience of mobile handset distribution and has been into telecom since 2003. It is also a charter member of Indian Cellular Association (ICA) - the apex body of mobile brands in India. It has qualified & trained manpower comprising of management graduates, engineers & cost accountants. Backed by state of art infrastructure, it has the right mix of qualified & experienced personnel to efficiently manage its business. Also, the management of Company has tremendous exposure to international business.The Company had launched the first Indian branded mobile phone, VK Munoth, in 2003. It had launched the first senior citizen phone in India. MCL thereafter recently forayed into VG Munoth range of mobile phone accessories. In 2013-14, it designed mobile phone accessories like Chargers, Adopters, Power bank, Pen drive and have refined 5.5 design house based out of Paris, France and Sohamsaa Systems Pvt. Ltd based out of Bangalore, India for designing.Munoth brand is well poised to establish a strong identity for itself in the ever fast growing telecom handset industry. Leveraging on its years of handset experience, Munoth phones are postioned distinctly admist competition. The portfolio of handsets is an outcome of minute detailing of every aspect like finishing, form factor, packaging and user friendly operations.MCL Is committed to introduce innovative functions & new models from time to time.