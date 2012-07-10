MYM Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.48
0.96
Net Worth
7.58
7.06
Minority Interest
Debt
2.07
2.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.65
9.08
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
9.29
7.9
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.93
19.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.38
11.08
Sundry Creditors
-6.76
-22.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.34
Cash
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
9.65
9.08
