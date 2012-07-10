iifl-logo-icon 1
MYM Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Jul 10, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2010Jun-2009

Equity Capital

6.1

6.1

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.48

0.96

Net Worth

7.58

7.06

Minority Interest

Debt

2.07

2.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.65

9.08

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

9.29

7.9

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.93

19.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.38

11.08

Sundry Creditors

-6.76

-22.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.34

Cash

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

9.65

9.08

