SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.54
Prev. Close₹4.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.54
Day's Low₹4.54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.48
0.96
Net Worth
7.58
7.06
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M Y Maharshi
Director
M Satya Siva Govind
Director
T Siva Prasad
Director
M Parmeshwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MYM Technologies Ltd
Summary
MYM Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Sarah Infotech, incorporated in 1995 with an object to engage in salt trading has discontinued this business and diversified to Computer Software business.
Read More
