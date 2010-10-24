MYM Technologies Ltd Share Price directors Report

MYM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 DIRECTORS REPORT To The Members Your directors are pleased to present the 15th Annual report on the business and operations together with the audited financials of the Company during the financial year 2009-10: FINANCIAL RESULTS: Particulars 30.06.2010 30.06.2009 Rs. (in Lacs) Rs. (in Lacs) Income from Operations Less returns 1294.11 888.74 Other Income - 0.04 Total income 1294.11 888.70 Expenditure 1249.45 853.51 Depreciation 13.91 13.53 Profit (Loss) for the year 44.65 21.70 During the year the company has record a turnover of Rs. 1294.11 Lacs as compared to the previous year income of Rs.888.74 Lacs. Further the company has general net profit before tax of Rs.44.65 lacs in the year under review as compared to net profit before tax of Rs.21.70 lacs; this shows companys growth towards positive head. OPERATIONS AND FUTURE OUT LOOK * MYM Technologies Ltd presently in SAP ERP software licenses sale and implementation, support, consultation services to various customers in India & Abroad. Focusing strategic business from private and public sector various key industry i.e Aerospace-Defense, Automotive, High-tech, Mining, Construction, Oil and Gas Power, Utility, E-Governance, Telecommunication, Public Security, Police Services, Life Sciences, Pharma - Chemicals, Manufacturing, Healthcare -Higher Education & Research, Dairy, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages. MYM planning to become global partner to SAPAG MYM is intending to sign with SCI Group, USA for exploring SAP(ERP) Sales and Implementation all over USA, Europe Australia and India. MYM is continuing to export mobile video downloading application software after value addition. * Now, MYM is entering in simulation and visualization technology, wherein we are already registered in NTSA (USA) and visited 3 large USA Defense contracting companies, who are doing simulation and visualization Contracts to USA Govt. We provide software that addresses the most rigorous challenges related to simulation. From physics-based dynamics and entity behaviors to missions and reporting, we offers software that includes computer generated forces(CGF) tools, Artificial Intelligence(AI) middleware, physics-based modeling tools, and interoperability solutions. Nextgeneration Human Machine Interface(HMI) software solutions are ideal for developing advanced simulated display panels, controls, and instrumentation and feature patented one-click code-generation, integrated ULM state charts, and the largest number of integrations. Simulators are also available for driving and field of view simulations of heavy defense vehicles. We provide simulations of real roads, both regular and expressway. With our abundant experience in simulators for examining expressway signage plans, traffic flow simulation visualization, and similar applications, it is possible to check vehicle viewpoint positions and compare ease of operation while watching the field view. MYM already signed MOU with one US company for converting 2 D Advertisements and Movies to 3 D. MYM is in final negotiations to takeover a Company from SILICON VALLEY United States to take over as 100% subsidy Company. MYM is expecting to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 folds of business in 2011-2012. RESERVES The company has transferred the net profit of Rs. 5206114 to the Reserves and Surplus. DIVIDEND The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2009-10 keeping in view the plans on hand for growing the business segments as explained here in above. DEPOSITS The company has not accepted deposits from the public to which the provisions of section 58A and 58AA of the companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under apply. DIRECTORS In accordance with the Companies Act, 1956 read with Articles of Association of the company the Directors namely Mr. T. Siva Prasad and Mr. P. Madireddy retire by rotation and are eligible for reappointment. REGISTERED OFFICE The Registered office MYM Money Centre, 4th Floor, D.No. 3-6-269, Opp. Telugu Academy, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad-29 THE CORPORATE OFFICE 8-2-623A, Serene Towers, 1st Floor, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034. RE-APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR The Board of directors of the company re-appointed Sri M.Y. Maharshi as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 01.12.2010, at a monthly remuneration of Rs. 2,00,000 (Rupees Two Lakhs only). MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS No material changes and commitments took place in the operations of the company from the date of the balance sheet to the date of this report. POSTAL BALLOT During the year, on 22nd June 2010, the Company had passed the following resolutions with requisite majority by way of Postal Ballot: 1. Amendment of Other objects of the company. 2. Carrying on the business as mentioned in the other objects of the Memorandum of Association of the Company For and on behalf of the Board MYM Technologies Limited Place: Hyderabad Sd/- Sd/- Date : 24.10.2010 Chairman & Managing Director Director CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO: A. Conservation of energy: 1. Adequate measures have been taken for conservation of energy. 2. There are no additional investment and proposals for reduction of energy Conservation. 3. As there is no additional investment, there is no impact on the business of the Company. B. Technology Absorption: No efforts were made to make the technology absorption. No research and development was carried out during the year under review. C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO; Foreign exchange earnings : Nil Foreign exchange outgo : Nil PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES: There is no employee drawing remuneration aggregating to the limits prescribed under section 217(2A) of the companies Act 1956, read with companies (particulars of employees) Rules 1975 and amendments there to during the period under review. The Employee relations were cordial during the year. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: In terms of section 217(2AA) of the companies Act 1956, the directors would like to state that: i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with the proper explanations relating to the material departures; ii. The directors had selected such accounting polices and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of company for that period; iii. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on the going concern basis. AUDITORS: M/s. J.B.R.K & CO; Chartered Accounts, Hyderabad statutory auditors of the company, retire at this annual general meeting. They being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. BUY BACK OF SHARES No shares were bought back by the company during the year under review and hence the comment regarding the same was not provided. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERANCE A detailed report on corporate Governance under clause 49 of the listing Agreement is attached hereto ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: Your directors take this opportunity to record their sincere appreciation for the continued support extended by investors, employees, customers, bankers associates and all the shareholders for their continued co- operation and support to your company. For and on behalf of the Board MYM Technologies Limited Place: Hyderabad Sd/- Sd/- Date : 24.10.2010 Chairman & Managing Director Director