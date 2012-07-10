iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MYM Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

4.54
(4.85%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

MYM Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MYM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE OUT LOOK * MYM Technologies Ltd presently in SAP ERP software licenses sale and implementation, support, consultation services to various customers in India & Abroad. Focusing strategic business from private and public sector various key industry i.e Aerospace-Defense, Automotive, High-tech, Mining, Construction, Oil and Gas Power, Utility, E-Governance, Telecommunication, Public Security, Police Services, Life Sciences, Pharma - Chemicals, Manufacturing, Healthcare -Higher Education & Research, Dairy, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages. MYM planning to become global partner to SAPAG MYM is intending to sign with SCI Group, USA for exploring SAP(ERP) Sales and Implementation all over USA, Europe Australia and India. MYM is continuing to export mobile video downloading application software after value addition. * Now, MYM is entering in simulation and visualization technology, wherein we are already registered in NTSA (USA) and visited 3 large USA Defense contracting companies, who are doing simulation and visualization Contracts to USA Govt. We provide software that addresses the most rigorous challenges related to simulation. From physics-based dynamics and entity behaviors to missions and reporting, we offers software that includes computer generated forces(CGF) tools, Artificial Intelligence(AI) middleware, physics-based modeling tools, and interoperability solutions. Nextgeneration Human Machine Interface(HMI) software solutions are ideal for developing advanced simulated display panels, controls, and instrumentation and feature patented one-click code-generation, integrated ULM state charts, and the largest number of integrations. Simulators are also available for driving and field of view simulations of heavy defense vehicles. We provide simulations of real roads, both regular and expressway. With our abundant experience in simulators for examining expressway signage plans, traffic flow simulation visualization, and similar applications, it is possible to check vehicle viewpoint positions and compare ease of operation while watching the field view. MYM already signed MOU with one US company for converting 2 D Advertisements and Movies to 3 D. MYM is in final negotiations to takeover a Company from SILICON VALLEY United States to take over as 100% subsidy Company. MYM is expecting to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 folds of business in 2011-2012.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.