MYM Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

MYM Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MYM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OPERATIONS AND FUTURE OUT LOOK
* MYM Technologies Ltd presently in SAP ERP software licenses sale and
implementation, support, consultation services to various customers in
India & Abroad. Focusing strategic business from private and public sector
various key industry i.e Aerospace-Defense, Automotive, High-tech, Mining,
Construction, Oil and Gas Power, Utility, E-Governance, Telecommunication,
Public Security, Police Services, Life Sciences, Pharma - Chemicals,
Manufacturing, Healthcare -Higher Education & Research, Dairy, Consumer
Goods, Food and Beverages. MYM planning to become global partner to SAPAG
MYM is intending to sign with SCI Group, USA for exploring SAP(ERP) Sales
and Implementation all over USA, Europe Australia and India. MYM is
continuing to export mobile video downloading application software after
value addition.
* Now, MYM is entering in simulation and visualization technology, wherein
we are already registered in NTSA (USA) and visited 3 large USA Defense
contracting companies, who are doing simulation and visualization Contracts
to USA Govt.
We provide software that addresses the most rigorous challenges related to
simulation. From physics-based dynamics and entity behaviors to missions
and reporting, we offers software that includes computer generated
forces(CGF) tools, Artificial Intelligence(AI) middleware, physics-based
modeling tools, and interoperability solutions. Nextgeneration Human
Machine Interface(HMI) software solutions are ideal for developing advanced
simulated display panels, controls, and instrumentation and feature
patented one-click code-generation, integrated ULM state charts, and the
largest number of integrations.
Simulators are also available for driving and field of view simulations of
heavy defense vehicles. We provide simulations of real roads, both regular
and expressway. With our abundant experience in simulators for examining
expressway signage plans, traffic flow simulation visualization, and
similar applications, it is possible to check vehicle viewpoint positions
and compare ease of operation while watching the field view.
MYM already signed MOU with one US company for converting 2 D
Advertisements and Movies to 3 D.
MYM is in final negotiations to takeover a Company from SILICON VALLEY
United States to take over as 100% subsidy Company.
MYM is expecting to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 folds of business in
2011-2012.