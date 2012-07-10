MYM Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

MYM Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MYM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE OUT LOOK * MYM Technologies Ltd presently in SAP ERP software licenses sale and implementation, support, consultation services to various customers in India & Abroad. Focusing strategic business from private and public sector various key industry i.e Aerospace-Defense, Automotive, High-tech, Mining, Construction, Oil and Gas Power, Utility, E-Governance, Telecommunication, Public Security, Police Services, Life Sciences, Pharma - Chemicals, Manufacturing, Healthcare -Higher Education & Research, Dairy, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages. MYM planning to become global partner to SAPAG MYM is intending to sign with SCI Group, USA for exploring SAP(ERP) Sales and Implementation all over USA, Europe Australia and India. MYM is continuing to export mobile video downloading application software after value addition. * Now, MYM is entering in simulation and visualization technology, wherein we are already registered in NTSA (USA) and visited 3 large USA Defense contracting companies, who are doing simulation and visualization Contracts to USA Govt. We provide software that addresses the most rigorous challenges related to simulation. From physics-based dynamics and entity behaviors to missions and reporting, we offers software that includes computer generated forces(CGF) tools, Artificial Intelligence(AI) middleware, physics-based modeling tools, and interoperability solutions. Nextgeneration Human Machine Interface(HMI) software solutions are ideal for developing advanced simulated display panels, controls, and instrumentation and feature patented one-click code-generation, integrated ULM state charts, and the largest number of integrations. Simulators are also available for driving and field of view simulations of heavy defense vehicles. We provide simulations of real roads, both regular and expressway. With our abundant experience in simulators for examining expressway signage plans, traffic flow simulation visualization, and similar applications, it is possible to check vehicle viewpoint positions and compare ease of operation while watching the field view. MYM already signed MOU with one US company for converting 2 D Advertisements and Movies to 3 D. MYM is in final negotiations to takeover a Company from SILICON VALLEY United States to take over as 100% subsidy Company. MYM is expecting to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 folds of business in 2011-2012.