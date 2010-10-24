MYM Technologies Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
MYM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members,
MYM Technologies Limited
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MYM Technologies Limited as
at 30th June, 2010 and also the Profit & Loss Account for the period ended
on the date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statement. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a
reasonable basis of our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order 2003 and as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order 2004, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of the sub-section (4A) of section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
Audit;
(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(iii) The Balance Sheet & Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account;
(iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet & Profit & Loss Account dealt with
by this report comply with the Accounting standards referred to in sub-
section (3C) of Section 211 of Companies Act, 1956;
(v) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors, as
on 30th June, 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 30th June, 2010 from being
appointed Director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274
of the Companies Act, 1956;
(vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India;
(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 30th June , 2010;
(b) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Profit for the period
ended on that date;
(c) In the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date:
For JBRK & CO.,
Chartered Accountants
Firm Reg No: 05575 S
Sd/-
PLACE: Hyderabad P. Jitendra Kumar
DATE : 24.10.2010 Partner
M.No.: 022109
Annexure to the Auditors report referred to in paragraph 3 of our report
of even date.
I. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.
(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by
the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies
between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed on
such verification.
(c) The Company has not disposed off substantial part of the Fixed Assets
during the year.
II. (a) There is no inventory.
III. (a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to
Companies, Firms or other Parties covered in the register maintained
U/s.301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(b) As the Company has not granted any loans ,the clause of whether the
rate of interest & other terms and conditions on which loans have been
granted to parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 is
prejudicial to the interest of company, is not applicable.
(c) As no loans are granted by company, the clause of receipt of interest &
principal amount from parties is not applicable to the company.
(d) No loans have been granted to Companies, Firms & other parties listed
in the register U/s.301 of the Companies Act, 1956 , hence overdue amount
of more than rupees one lacs does not arise and the clause is not
applicable.
(e) The Company has taken loans, secured or unsecured from Companies,
Firms or other Parties covered in the register maintained U/s.301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(f) The rate of interest & other terms and conditions on which loans have
been taken from parties listed in the register maintained under section 301
is not prejudicial to the interest of company.
(g) The repayment of interest & principal amount to parties are made in
accordance with the terms and conditions.
IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are generally adequate internal control systems commensurate
with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchase of fixed assets and for sale of goods and services. There is no
continuing failure by the company to correct any major weaknesses in
internal control.
V. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation
given to us, since no contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 have been made by the company in respect of any
party in the financial year, the entry in the register U/s.301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 does not arise.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, as no such
contracts or arrangements made by the company, the applicability of the
clause of charging the reasonable price having regard to the prevailing
market prices at the relevant time does not arise.
VI. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the
applicability of the clause of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of
India and provisions of section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions
of the Act and the rules framed there under does not arise. As per
information and explanations given to us the order from the Company Law
Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any
Court or any other Tribunal has not been received by the Company.
VII. In our opinion, the company is having internal audit system,
commensurate with its size and nature of its business.
VIII. In respect of the Company, the Central Government has not prescribed
maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section
209 of the Companies Act, 1956.
IX. a) The Company does not have employees who come under provision of PF,
Income Tax, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities
and at the last of the financial year there were no amounts outstanding
which were due for more than 6 months from the date they became payable.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
amounts are payable in respect of PF, Income Tax, and any other statutory
dues as at the end of the period, for a period more than six months from
the date they became payable.
c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no
dues of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, excise duty and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
X. The Company has been registered for a period of not less than 5 years,
and the company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year
and the company has not incurred cash losses in this financial year and in
the immediately preceding financial year.
XI. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has
not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial Institutions or banks.
XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities and hence the
applicability of the clause regarding maintenance of adequate documents in
respect of loans does not arise.
XIII. This clause is not applicable to this Company as the Company is not
covered by the provisions of special statute applicable to Chit Fund in
respect of Nidhi/Mutual Benefit Fund/Societies.
XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, Debentures and other
investments and hence the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order 2003, are not applicable to the Company.
XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from Banks or
Financial Institutions, and hence the applicability of this clause
regarding terms and conditions which are prejudicial to the interest of the
company does not arise.
XVI. According to the information and explanations given to us, no funds of
Short Term nature were deployed for long-term application.
XVIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not made any preferential allotment of Shares to parties and
Companies covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 and hence the applicability of the clause regarding the
price at which shares have been issued and whether the same is prejudicial
to the interest of the Company does not arise.
XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
does not have any debentures and hence the applicability of the clause
regarding the creation of security or charge in respect of debentures
issued does not arise.
XX. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has
not raised money by way of public issues during the year, hence the clause
regarding the disclosure by the management on the end use of money raised
by Public Issue is not applicable.
XXI. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.
For JBRK & CO.,
Chartered Accountants
Firm Reg No: 05775S
Sd/-
PLACE: Hhyderabad P. Jitendra Kumar
DATE : 24.10.2010 Partner
M.No. 022109