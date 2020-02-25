To The Members of

N G INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report and Opinion on the Audit of Financial Statements

I. Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of N G Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date, cash flow statement as on 31st March, 2023 and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory informations (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our informations and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the informations required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021. ("AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidences that we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

4. Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its report (herein after called as "Board Report") which comprises various informations required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Board Report and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Board Report and in doing so, consider whether the Board Report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this Board Report; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

4. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control systems.

iii)Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv)Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidences obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidences obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and contents of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the informations and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2023 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B, wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) In our opinion, the provisions of Section 143(3)(i) with regard to opinion on internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and operating effectiveness of such controls is not applicable to the company.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our informations and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations if any on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year and has not contravened any provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the informations and explanations given to us, the permissible managerial remuneration paid by the company to its, directors are within the limits specified under section 197 of the companies act 2013 and there is no violation on this account.

6. CARO 2020 REPORT

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the CARO Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, vide order number, S.O. 849 (E) dated 25/02/2020 (CARO-2020); we give in the “Annexure A” to our report, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable to the Company.

For and on behalf of

M.R. SINGHWI& CO

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 312121E

C.A. Bal Krishan Poddar

Partner

Membership Number: 054613

UDIN: 23054613BGZHLD1498

Place: Kolkata Date: 19-05-2023

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the CARO Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to paragraph ‘7 of our report of even date.

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the paragraph ‘7 of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report the following:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, plant and equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. Further the Company does not have intangible assets. (b) The Company has physically verified all the major property, plant and equipment as per a phased program of verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies reported on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt in the books of accounts. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the records/deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties other than self-constructed immovable properties (Building and Factory sheds etc.) are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipments during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account_ _ _ The Company did not have any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions of any kind either during or as at the end of the year, hence clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company._

3. During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

4. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (iii)(b) of the order; the management has reported that since no loans have been given by the company during the year hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

5. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (iii)(c) (iii)(d) and (iii)(e); Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and is not having any outstanding balance of any loans or advances in the nature of loans at the beginning of the current year and end of the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (c), (d), (e) of the Order is not applicable.

6. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (iii)(f) of the order; the management has reported that it has not given any loan during the year to promoters and or to any related party as defined under section 2(76) of Companies Act, 2013.

7. No reporting under clause (iv) of the order is required as the company has not given any loans to any of its Directors or to any other entity covered under section 185 of Companies Act, 2013, and further the provisions of section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 are also not applicable to the Company.

8. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (v) of the order; it is stated that the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year under review and has not contravened or violated any provisions of section 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013.

9. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (vi) of the order; as explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act as the company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

10. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (vii)(a) & (b) of the order; in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid taxes and duties that are outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable. Further there are no disputes of any type with respect to aforesaid taxes and duties.

11. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (viii) of the order; there are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

12. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (ix) of the order; it is stated as under:- a) The Company has neither taken nor defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

b) The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c) The company has neither applied for nor taken any term loans.

d) There are no funds raised by the company on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

13. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (x) of the order; The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), or through preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year and thus the provisions of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013.

14. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xi)(a) of the order; We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has not reported any case of fraud during the year.

15. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xi)(b) & (c) of the order; According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit. We also did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

16. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xii) of the order; it is reported that the company is not a Nidhi Company and hence no reporting required.

17. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xiii) of the order; all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable, and the details thereof have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

18. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xiv) of the order; the company in terms of parameters of capital and turnover provided in section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required to appoint internal auditors. However the company does have an in-house internal audit system commensurate with nature and size of its business.

19. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xv) of the order; the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him/them for the year under review.

20. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xvi) of the order; The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

21. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xvii) of the order; the company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well in the immediately preceding financial year.

22. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xviii) of the order; it is stated that no resignation of Statutory Auditor has taken place during the year under review.

23. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xix) of the order; it is stated that on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other informations accompanying the financial statements, and the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and its management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

24. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xx) of the order; according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

25. In terms of requirement of reporting under clause (xxi) of the order; the company does not have any subsidiary or associate company. Therefore, the company is not required to prepare the consolidated financial statements and no further reporting under this clause is required.

26. In terms of Para 4 of the CARO order it is stated that we, the auditors state that in paragraph 3 of CARO order there were no unfavorable or qualified answers and we have not come across any specific matters on which we were unable to express our opinion.

For and on behalf of

M.R. SINGHWI& CO

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 312121E

CA BAL KRISHAN PODDAR

Partner

Membership Number: 054613

UDIN: 23054613BGZHLD1498

Place: Kolkata

Date: 19-05-2023

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of N G Industries Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For and on behalf of

M.R. SINGHWI& CO

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 312121E

CA BAL KRISHAN PODDAR

Partner

Membership Number: 054613

UDIN: 23054613BGZHLD1498

Place: Kolkata

Date: 19-05-2023