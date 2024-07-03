iifl-logo-icon 1
N G Industries Ltd Share Price

179.2
(-3.40%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open186
  • Day's High186
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close185.5
  • Day's Low178.15
  • 52 Wk Low 135.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E10.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value124.5
  • EPS17.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.03
  • Div. Yield1.95
N G Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

186

Prev. Close

185.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

186

Day's Low

178.15

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

135.6

Book Value

124.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.03

P/E

10.3

EPS

17.39

Divi. Yield

1.95

N G Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

N G Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

N G Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.49%

Non-Promoter- 25.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

N G Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.79

24.85

20.56

11.66

Net Worth

36.14

28.2

23.91

15.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.88

18.5

17.36

17.28

yoy growth (%)

-35.77

6.55

0.47

2.07

Raw materials

-3.21

-4.84

-4.69

-4.99

As % of sales

27.01

26.17

27.06

28.91

Employee costs

-1.45

-1.92

-1.43

-1.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.83

2.02

2.13

2.22

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.55

-0.59

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.56

-0.73

-0.8

Working capital

0.14

-0.77

-1.04

1.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.77

6.55

0.47

2.07

Op profit growth

-52.78

-17.15

5.62

-8.27

EBIT growth

-59.65

-1.45

-3.7

-8.07

Net profit growth

-58.13

4.18

-0.83

-7.31

N G Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT N G Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raj Kumar Bajoria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagdish Chand Kumbhat

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajesh Goenka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neha Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by N G Industries Ltd

Summary

N G Industries Limited is engaged in providing medical services. The Companys divisions include N. G. Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic, N. G. Nursing Home and N. G. Pharmacy. The Company has set up laboratory for conducting research and development in the field of embryology and diagnostics. N. G. Medicare is approved for cashless services for patients admitted under various health insurance schemes. The Companys nursing home services include Ultrasonography, Radiodiagnosis, Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Endoscopic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, Cosmetic Surgeries, Arthroscopy, Haematology and Gynaecological Surgeries. N G Industries Limited was established in November, 1994 as a new Company to foray into the Healthcare sector at a time when few private sector such initiatives had come up. Their first Division-N G Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic came into operation in December 1995 as a complete Diagnostic Centre with Daycare and Nursing Home facilities providing a wide range of Medical Services in fields of Pathology, Radiology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Infertility ,Minimal Invasive Surgeries as well as a Multispeciality Clinic. N G Medicare within a couple of years made a mark for itself in the city and was a well known brand in healthcare services in Kolkata as well as suburbs and specially in South Kolkata was termed as the Best In South.In 2006, the Company started its second Division in the name of
Company FAQs

What is the N G Industries Ltd share price today?

The N G Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of N G Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N G Industries Ltd is ₹60.03 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of N G Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of N G Industries Ltd is 10.3 and 1.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of N G Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N G Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N G Industries Ltd is ₹135.6 and ₹230 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of N G Industries Ltd?

N G Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.03%, 3 Years at 38.60%, 1 Year at -4.93%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at 5.60% and 1 Month at 4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of N G Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of N G Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.50 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.