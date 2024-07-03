Summary

N G Industries Limited is engaged in providing medical services. The Companys divisions include N. G. Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic, N. G. Nursing Home and N. G. Pharmacy. The Company has set up laboratory for conducting research and development in the field of embryology and diagnostics. N. G. Medicare is approved for cashless services for patients admitted under various health insurance schemes. The Companys nursing home services include Ultrasonography, Radiodiagnosis, Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Endoscopic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, Cosmetic Surgeries, Arthroscopy, Haematology and Gynaecological Surgeries. N G Industries Limited was established in November, 1994 as a new Company to foray into the Healthcare sector at a time when few private sector such initiatives had come up. Their first Division-N G Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic came into operation in December 1995 as a complete Diagnostic Centre with Daycare and Nursing Home facilities providing a wide range of Medical Services in fields of Pathology, Radiology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Infertility ,Minimal Invasive Surgeries as well as a Multispeciality Clinic. N G Medicare within a couple of years made a mark for itself in the city and was a well known brand in healthcare services in Kolkata as well as suburbs and specially in South Kolkata was termed as the Best In South.In 2006, the Company started its second Division in the name of

Read More