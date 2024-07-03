SectorHealthcare
Open₹186
Prev. Close₹185.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹186
Day's Low₹178.15
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹135.6
Book Value₹124.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.03
P/E10.3
EPS17.39
Divi. Yield1.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.79
24.85
20.56
11.66
Net Worth
36.14
28.2
23.91
15.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.88
18.5
17.36
17.28
yoy growth (%)
-35.77
6.55
0.47
2.07
Raw materials
-3.21
-4.84
-4.69
-4.99
As % of sales
27.01
26.17
27.06
28.91
Employee costs
-1.45
-1.92
-1.43
-1.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.83
2.02
2.13
2.22
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.55
-0.59
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.56
-0.73
-0.8
Working capital
0.14
-0.77
-1.04
1.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.77
6.55
0.47
2.07
Op profit growth
-52.78
-17.15
5.62
-8.27
EBIT growth
-59.65
-1.45
-3.7
-8.07
Net profit growth
-58.13
4.18
-0.83
-7.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raj Kumar Bajoria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagdish Chand Kumbhat
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rajesh Goenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neha Goenka
Summary
N G Industries Limited is engaged in providing medical services. The Companys divisions include N. G. Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic, N. G. Nursing Home and N. G. Pharmacy. The Company has set up laboratory for conducting research and development in the field of embryology and diagnostics. N. G. Medicare is approved for cashless services for patients admitted under various health insurance schemes. The Companys nursing home services include Ultrasonography, Radiodiagnosis, Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Endoscopic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, Cosmetic Surgeries, Arthroscopy, Haematology and Gynaecological Surgeries. N G Industries Limited was established in November, 1994 as a new Company to foray into the Healthcare sector at a time when few private sector such initiatives had come up. Their first Division-N G Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic came into operation in December 1995 as a complete Diagnostic Centre with Daycare and Nursing Home facilities providing a wide range of Medical Services in fields of Pathology, Radiology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Infertility ,Minimal Invasive Surgeries as well as a Multispeciality Clinic. N G Medicare within a couple of years made a mark for itself in the city and was a well known brand in healthcare services in Kolkata as well as suburbs and specially in South Kolkata was termed as the Best In South.In 2006, the Company started its second Division in the name of
The N G Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N G Industries Ltd is ₹60.03 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of N G Industries Ltd is 10.3 and 1.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N G Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N G Industries Ltd is ₹135.6 and ₹230 as of 03 Jan ‘25
N G Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.03%, 3 Years at 38.60%, 1 Year at -4.93%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at 5.60% and 1 Month at 4.46%.
