N G Industries Ltd Summary

N G Industries Limited is engaged in providing medical services. The Companys divisions include N. G. Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic, N. G. Nursing Home and N. G. Pharmacy. The Company has set up laboratory for conducting research and development in the field of embryology and diagnostics. N. G. Medicare is approved for cashless services for patients admitted under various health insurance schemes. The Companys nursing home services include Ultrasonography, Radiodiagnosis, Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Endoscopic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, Cosmetic Surgeries, Arthroscopy, Haematology and Gynaecological Surgeries. N G Industries Limited was established in November, 1994 as a new Company to foray into the Healthcare sector at a time when few private sector such initiatives had come up. Their first Division-N G Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic came into operation in December 1995 as a complete Diagnostic Centre with Daycare and Nursing Home facilities providing a wide range of Medical Services in fields of Pathology, Radiology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Infertility ,Minimal Invasive Surgeries as well as a Multispeciality Clinic. N G Medicare within a couple of years made a mark for itself in the city and was a well known brand in healthcare services in Kolkata as well as suburbs and specially in South Kolkata was termed as the Best In South.In 2006, the Company started its second Division in the name of N G Nursing Home-a 53 Bedded Indoor establishment in South Kolkata and thereby extended its services to major Surgeries including General Surgery, Joint Replacements, Urology etc. It also housed an Intensive Care Unit.In 2007, the Company launched its third division N G Pharmacy and has now two retail Pharmacy outlets located in South Kolkata.The Company has established as a comprehensive Healthcare Delivery Organisation providing services ranging from Clinics, Diagnostics, Inpatient & Outpatient Services as well as Pharmacy dispensing.N G Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic is a Subsidiary of N G. It has been in operation for over 25 years now. The center is centrally located and easily connected with all modes of transportation. They are a leading Diagnostic Centre of South Kolkata and in operation since 1995. They are a highly dependable, NABL Accredited, ultra modern, multi-speciality diagnostic referral centre with latest and modern technology, prompt and efficient services by efficient professionals. They offer both Indoor and outdoor patient services.The Company is providing diagnostic services at reasonable and affordable cost through latest technology without any frills using a disciplined well trained efficient team of Doctors and Technicians backed by latest Equipments, Instruments, high quality consumables and advanced updated software. They have Polyclinic chambers where leading Consultants from various disciplines are available for Consultation. All Preventive Health Check Up Packages have been reviewed by qualified Consultant Doctors.