N G Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

177.95
(0.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.88

18.5

17.36

17.28

yoy growth (%)

-35.77

6.55

0.47

2.07

Raw materials

-3.21

-4.84

-4.69

-4.99

As % of sales

27.01

26.17

27.06

28.91

Employee costs

-1.45

-1.92

-1.43

-1.28

As % of sales

12.25

10.42

8.24

7.43

Other costs

-6.05

-9.26

-8.25

-8.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.92

50.07

47.53

47.33

Operating profit

1.16

2.46

2.97

2.81

OPM

9.8

13.33

17.14

16.31

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.55

-0.59

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.08

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.2

-0.23

-0.01

Profit before tax

0.83

2.02

2.13

2.22

Taxes

-0.21

-0.56

-0.73

-0.8

Tax rate

-26.27

-27.66

-34.21

-36.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.61

1.46

1.4

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.61

1.46

1.4

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-58.13

4.18

-0.83

-7.31

NPM

5.16

7.92

8.1

8.21

