|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.88
18.5
17.36
17.28
yoy growth (%)
-35.77
6.55
0.47
2.07
Raw materials
-3.21
-4.84
-4.69
-4.99
As % of sales
27.01
26.17
27.06
28.91
Employee costs
-1.45
-1.92
-1.43
-1.28
As % of sales
12.25
10.42
8.24
7.43
Other costs
-6.05
-9.26
-8.25
-8.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.92
50.07
47.53
47.33
Operating profit
1.16
2.46
2.97
2.81
OPM
9.8
13.33
17.14
16.31
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.55
-0.59
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.08
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.2
-0.23
-0.01
Profit before tax
0.83
2.02
2.13
2.22
Taxes
-0.21
-0.56
-0.73
-0.8
Tax rate
-26.27
-27.66
-34.21
-36.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.61
1.46
1.4
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.61
1.46
1.4
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-58.13
4.18
-0.83
-7.31
NPM
5.16
7.92
8.1
8.21
