N G Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.79
24.85
20.56
11.66
Net Worth
36.14
28.2
23.91
15.01
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
0.59
0.51
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
1.74
Total Liabilities
37.32
28.79
24.42
17.02
Fixed Assets
5.62
5.19
5.56
5.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.95
22.27
16.15
8.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2.33
Networking Capital
0.38
-0.42
1.31
-0.49
Inventories
0.63
0.65
2.81
0.57
Inventory Days
17.5
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.07
0.78
0.33
Debtor Days
10.13
Other Current Assets
2.2
0.79
0.45
0.39
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.6
-1.93
-2.73
-1.78
Cash
2.37
1.74
1.41
1.66
Total Assets
37.32
28.78
24.43
17.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.