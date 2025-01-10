iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

N G Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

171.3
(-3.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR N G Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.79

24.85

20.56

11.66

Net Worth

36.14

28.2

23.91

15.01

Minority Interest

Debt

1.18

0.59

0.51

0.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

1.74

Total Liabilities

37.32

28.79

24.42

17.02

Fixed Assets

5.62

5.19

5.56

5.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.95

22.27

16.15

8.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

2.33

Networking Capital

0.38

-0.42

1.31

-0.49

Inventories

0.63

0.65

2.81

0.57

Inventory Days

17.5

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0.07

0.78

0.33

Debtor Days

10.13

Other Current Assets

2.2

0.79

0.45

0.39

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.6

-1.93

-2.73

-1.78

Cash

2.37

1.74

1.41

1.66

Total Assets

37.32

28.78

24.43

17.01

N G Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR N G Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.