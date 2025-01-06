iifl-logo-icon 1
N G Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

179.7
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR N G Industries Ltd

N G Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.83

2.02

2.13

2.22

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.55

-0.59

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.56

-0.73

-0.8

Working capital

0.14

-0.77

-1.04

1.96

Other operating items

Operating

0.26

0.14

-0.22

2.8

Capital expenditure

0.57

1.41

0.6

0.6

Free cash flow

0.83

1.55

0.38

3.4

Equity raised

17.03

13.02

17.23

19.83

Investing

4.32

-0.4

-0.05

-4.59

Financing

-2.75

1.54

-0.43

0.74

Dividends paid

0

0

1.17

1.17

Net in cash

19.43

15.71

18.29

20.56

