N G Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.83
2.02
2.13
2.22
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.55
-0.59
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.56
-0.73
-0.8
Working capital
0.14
-0.77
-1.04
1.96
Other operating items
Operating
0.26
0.14
-0.22
2.8
Capital expenditure
0.57
1.41
0.6
0.6
Free cash flow
0.83
1.55
0.38
3.4
Equity raised
17.03
13.02
17.23
19.83
Investing
4.32
-0.4
-0.05
-4.59
Financing
-2.75
1.54
-0.43
0.74
Dividends paid
0
0
1.17
1.17
Net in cash
19.43
15.71
18.29
20.56
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.