Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

N.G.INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

N.G.INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

N.G.INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2. Dividend for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Announcement under Reg 30 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024