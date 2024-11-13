iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

Nagreeka Cap. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial result of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting in which Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the company to be held on 12.08.2024 for considering the unaudited financial of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Board meeting of the Company was held on 12-08-2024 for approving unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 04.45pm at registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR we hereby submit outcome of BM held on 29.05.2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Not recommended dividend to the Equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Appointment of Mr. Arjun Agrawal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f, 17th April, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Arjun Agrawal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f, 17th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12th day of February 2024 at 04.30pm at registered office of the Company . Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th February, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Enclosed herewith a copy of the same along with a copy of Limited Review Report dated 12th February, 2024 issued by M/s Das & Prasad, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to the above said Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. Request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

