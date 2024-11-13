Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial result of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting in which Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the company to be held on 12.08.2024 for considering the unaudited financial of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Board meeting of the Company was held on 12-08-2024 for approving unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 04.45pm at registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR we hereby submit outcome of BM held on 29.05.2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Not recommended dividend to the Equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Appointment of Mr. Arjun Agrawal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f, 17th April, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Arjun Agrawal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f, 17th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024