Open₹0
Prev. Close₹36.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.97
Day's High₹36.8
Day's Low₹36.2
52 Week's High₹43.93
52 Week's Low₹15.3
Book Value₹8.7
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.17
P/E2.55
EPS14.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.31
6.31
6.31
6.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.74
-17.09
19.34
15.75
Net Worth
2.57
-10.78
25.65
22.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.64
-281.03
128.61
7.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sushil Patwari
Managing Director
Sunil Patwari
Independent Director
Mohan Kishen Ogra
Independent Director
Surabhi Sanganeria
Addtnl Independent Director
Santosh Harakchand Somani
Addtnl Independent Director
Amitava Mazumdar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd (Formerly known as Nagreeka Software Technologies Ltd) embarked on its journey in 1953 with modest trading operations under Mr. I. L. Patwari and his family. Following nearly six decades of experience; the company built a reputation in over 40 countries and today; it has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic-coated aluminium and steel tapes and laminates, yarns, textiles, cotton along with aluminium and plastic containers.The Company started its modest trading operations in 1989. Back then the goal was to set up a spinning unit for exporting cotton yarn and today, with over 30 years of experience, it has carved a niche for itself in the world of exports and manufacturing of yarns, fabrics, and textiles. The Company is a well-diversified conglomerate with core operations in the manufacturing and exporting of yarns, textiles, cotton and aluminium products.Incorporated in October 1994, initially, the Company dealt primarily with cotton yarn and within a decade, Nagreeka Exports, became a renowned name for yarn exports across the globe. This spearheaded a new office in Mumbai and by 1995, a state-of-the-art spinning plant was established at Kolhapur.By 2010, the Company had seen a large-scale expansion which included the upgrading machines and the establishment of a yarn dyeing unit. Today, Nagreeka specialize in production and export of cotton yarns, specialty yarns, and fabrics. Alongside this, the Company became a leadi
The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹46.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is 2.55 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹15.3 and ₹43.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.35%, 3 Years at 51.08%, 1 Year at 130.63%, 6 Month at 31.08%, 3 Month at 26.54% and 1 Month at -2.79%.
