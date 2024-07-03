iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

36.6
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:16:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High36.8
  • 52 Wk High43.93
  • Prev. Close36.9
  • Day's Low36.2
  • 52 Wk Low 15.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.97
  • P/E2.55
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value8.7
  • EPS14.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

36.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.97

Day's High

36.8

Day's Low

36.2

52 Week's High

43.93

52 Week's Low

15.3

Book Value

8.7

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.17

P/E

2.55

EPS

14.49

Divi. Yield

0

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 46.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.31

6.31

6.31

6.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.74

-17.09

19.34

15.75

Net Worth

2.57

-10.78

25.65

22.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.64

-281.03

128.61

7.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sushil Patwari

Managing Director

Sunil Patwari

Independent Director

Mohan Kishen Ogra

Independent Director

Surabhi Sanganeria

Addtnl Independent Director

Santosh Harakchand Somani

Addtnl Independent Director

Amitava Mazumdar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd (Formerly known as Nagreeka Software Technologies Ltd) embarked on its journey in 1953 with modest trading operations under Mr. I. L. Patwari and his family. Following nearly six decades of experience; the company built a reputation in over 40 countries and today; it has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic-coated aluminium and steel tapes and laminates, yarns, textiles, cotton along with aluminium and plastic containers.The Company started its modest trading operations in 1989. Back then the goal was to set up a spinning unit for exporting cotton yarn and today, with over 30 years of experience, it has carved a niche for itself in the world of exports and manufacturing of yarns, fabrics, and textiles. The Company is a well-diversified conglomerate with core operations in the manufacturing and exporting of yarns, textiles, cotton and aluminium products.Incorporated in October 1994, initially, the Company dealt primarily with cotton yarn and within a decade, Nagreeka Exports, became a renowned name for yarn exports across the globe. This spearheaded a new office in Mumbai and by 1995, a state-of-the-art spinning plant was established at Kolhapur.By 2010, the Company had seen a large-scale expansion which included the upgrading machines and the establishment of a yarn dyeing unit. Today, Nagreeka specialize in production and export of cotton yarns, specialty yarns, and fabrics. Alongside this, the Company became a leadi
Company FAQs

What is the Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹46.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is 2.55 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹15.3 and ₹43.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd?

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.35%, 3 Years at 51.08%, 1 Year at 130.63%, 6 Month at 31.08%, 3 Month at 26.54% and 1 Month at -2.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.53 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 46.44 %

