Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd (Formerly known as Nagreeka Software Technologies Ltd) embarked on its journey in 1953 with modest trading operations under Mr. I. L. Patwari and his family. Following nearly six decades of experience; the company built a reputation in over 40 countries and today; it has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic-coated aluminium and steel tapes and laminates, yarns, textiles, cotton along with aluminium and plastic containers.The Company started its modest trading operations in 1989. Back then the goal was to set up a spinning unit for exporting cotton yarn and today, with over 30 years of experience, it has carved a niche for itself in the world of exports and manufacturing of yarns, fabrics, and textiles. The Company is a well-diversified conglomerate with core operations in the manufacturing and exporting of yarns, textiles, cotton and aluminium products.Incorporated in October 1994, initially, the Company dealt primarily with cotton yarn and within a decade, Nagreeka Exports, became a renowned name for yarn exports across the globe. This spearheaded a new office in Mumbai and by 1995, a state-of-the-art spinning plant was established at Kolhapur.By 2010, the Company had seen a large-scale expansion which included the upgrading machines and the establishment of a yarn dyeing unit. Today, Nagreeka specialize in production and export of cotton yarns, specialty yarns, and fabrics. Alongside this, the Company became a leading manufacturer and exporter of aluminum foil containers, plastic containers, and kitchen rolls, under its brand name Alufo. Other industries included financial industries, real estate industries, hydrocarbons, and renewable energy.