AGM 17/09/2024 Pursuant to provisions of Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR we hereby submit outcome of BM held on 29.05.2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and sections 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 to Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 27.08.2024) Brief proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 17th September, 2024 at 11:30 am through VC/ OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024) Scrutinizer report of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Limited for the AGM held on 17th September, 2024 for the FY 2023-24 at 11: 30 am. Scrutinizer Report along with the Voting result of the 30th AGM of the Company held on 17.09.2024 at 11:30 am. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)