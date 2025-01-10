To,

THE MEMBERS OF,

NALIN LEASE FINANCE LIMITED

Himatnagar

CIN -L65910GJ1990PLC014516

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of NALIN LEASE FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other Explanatory Information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016;

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter a) Impairment of financial assets (expected credit losses) (as described in note 3.4 of the Ind AS financial statements) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to recognise impairment loss allowance towards its financial assets (designated at amortised cost) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. Such ECL allowance is required to be measured considering the guiding principles of Ind AS 109 including: We read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109. We tested the criteria for staging of loans based on their past-due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. ? unbiased, probability weighted outcome under various scenarios; Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3 and vice versa. ? time value of money; ? impact arising from forward looking macro-economic factors and; ? Availability of reasonable and supportable information without undue costs. We evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. Applying these principles involves significant estimation in various aspects, such as: Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. ? grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; Assessed the floor/minimum rates of provisioning applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults. ? staging of loans and estimation of behavioral life; ? determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; Audited disclosures included in the Ind AS financial statements in respect of expected credit losses. ? Estimation of losses for loan products with no/minimal historical defaults. Considering the significance of such allowance to the overall financial statements and the degree of estimation involved in computation of expected credit losses, this area is considered as a key audit matter.

Information Other than the Standalone

Financial Statements and Auditors

Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Corporate Overview, Boards

Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section

134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:-

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, Except Ind AS-19 on retirement benefits as provision for gratuity is not based on actuarial valuation but on other rational basis while provision for other benefits such as leave encashment has not been made, the effect of the same cannot be quantified, to that extent profit for the year and balance of Profit & Loss account is overstated.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires all companies which use accounting software for maintaining their books of account, to use such an accounting software which has a feature of audit trail. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility.

For Paresh Thothawala & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 114777W

Paresh K Thothawala Partner Membership No. 048435 UDIN: 24048435BKAOZD9844 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 01-05-2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(The Annexure referred to in Independent

Auditors Report to the members of the Nalin

Lease Finance Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment/fixed assets are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company does not held any immovable properties. (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee)

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31 March, 2024.

(f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories except except stationery & Adhesive Stamp and, accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company, accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. With respect to such investments and loans and advances:

(a) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as "loan assets"), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note 3.4 to the Financial Statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 27 to 29 to the Financial Statements.

(d) The total amount overdue for more than 180 days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is 3759.07 thousands. Reasonable steps are been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

(e) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not advanced loans or made investments in or provided guarantees or security to parties covered by section 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of borrowings:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are applicable to the Company and we report that the Company has registered as required.

(b) The Company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The company is Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking non-banking financing company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") with Registration no. 01.00242.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) clause as per Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nalin

Lease Finance Limited ("the Company") as of

March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on

Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Paresh Thothawala & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 114777W

Paresh K Thothawala Partner Membership No: 048435