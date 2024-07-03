Summary

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Nalin Lease Finance Pvt Ltd. In September 1, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nalin Lease Finance Ltd through shareholder resolution.Nalin Lease Finance, a non-banking finance company is engaged in investments, leasing and hire purchase activities. They provide finance for vehicles in India. They offer finance for two wheelers and auto vehicles. The company is headquartered in Himatnagar, Gujarat. It is also engaged in gold loan business activities against gold ornaments in sabarkantha district and is popular for its fatest - flexible customer services in Loan disbursement to loan paid up procedure.Initially, the company provides finance for vehicles, mainly two wheelers, in the Sabarkantha district and during the year 2006-07, they expanded their operations to other districts including Banaskantha, Mehasana, Kheda and the nearby Ahmedabad district.

