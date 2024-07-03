iifl-logo-icon 1
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Share Price

70.4
(0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71
  • Day's High73.69
  • 52 Wk High99.88
  • Prev. Close70.37
  • Day's Low70.4
  • 52 Wk Low 38.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E11.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.05
  • EPS6.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.17
  • Div. Yield0
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

71

Prev. Close

70.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.77

Day's High

73.69

Day's Low

70.4

52 Week's High

99.88

52 Week's Low

38.7

Book Value

51.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.17

P/E

11.56

EPS

6.09

Divi. Yield

0

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.38%

Non-Promoter- 28.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.56

6.56

6.56

6.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.98

21.13

18.13

15.86

Net Worth

31.54

27.69

24.69

22.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.81

-10.92

3.97

0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nalin Lease Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Narendrakumar Dalsukhdas Shah

Managing Director

Dilipkumar Nalinkant Gandhi

Whole Time Director

Pallaviben Dilipkumar Gandhi

Whole Time Director

Harsh Dilip Kumar Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Navin Chandra Chandulal Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samir Kumar Kantilal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Ajay Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nalin Lease Finance Ltd

Summary

Summary

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Nalin Lease Finance Pvt Ltd. In September 1, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nalin Lease Finance Ltd through shareholder resolution.Nalin Lease Finance, a non-banking finance company is engaged in investments, leasing and hire purchase activities. They provide finance for vehicles in India. They offer finance for two wheelers and auto vehicles. The company is headquartered in Himatnagar, Gujarat. It is also engaged in gold loan business activities against gold ornaments in sabarkantha district and is popular for its fatest - flexible customer services in Loan disbursement to loan paid up procedure.Initially, the company provides finance for vehicles, mainly two wheelers, in the Sabarkantha district and during the year 2006-07, they expanded their operations to other districts including Banaskantha, Mehasana, Kheda and the nearby Ahmedabad district.
Company FAQs

What is the Nalin Lease Finance Ltd share price today?

The Nalin Lease Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is ₹46.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is 11.56 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nalin Lease Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is ₹38.7 and ₹99.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd?

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.90%, 3 Years at 30.18%, 1 Year at 45.57%, 6 Month at 52.41%, 3 Month at -6.09% and 1 Month at 15.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.61 %

