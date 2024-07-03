Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹71
Prev. Close₹70.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹73.69
Day's Low₹70.4
52 Week's High₹99.88
52 Week's Low₹38.7
Book Value₹51.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.17
P/E11.56
EPS6.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.56
6.56
6.56
6.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.98
21.13
18.13
15.86
Net Worth
31.54
27.69
24.69
22.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.81
-10.92
3.97
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Narendrakumar Dalsukhdas Shah
Managing Director
Dilipkumar Nalinkant Gandhi
Whole Time Director
Pallaviben Dilipkumar Gandhi
Whole Time Director
Harsh Dilip Kumar Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Navin Chandra Chandulal Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samir Kumar Kantilal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Ajay Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
Summary
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Nalin Lease Finance Pvt Ltd. In September 1, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nalin Lease Finance Ltd through shareholder resolution.Nalin Lease Finance, a non-banking finance company is engaged in investments, leasing and hire purchase activities. They provide finance for vehicles in India. They offer finance for two wheelers and auto vehicles. The company is headquartered in Himatnagar, Gujarat. It is also engaged in gold loan business activities against gold ornaments in sabarkantha district and is popular for its fatest - flexible customer services in Loan disbursement to loan paid up procedure.Initially, the company provides finance for vehicles, mainly two wheelers, in the Sabarkantha district and during the year 2006-07, they expanded their operations to other districts including Banaskantha, Mehasana, Kheda and the nearby Ahmedabad district.
The Nalin Lease Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is ₹46.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is 11.56 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nalin Lease Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is ₹38.7 and ₹99.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.90%, 3 Years at 30.18%, 1 Year at 45.57%, 6 Month at 52.41%, 3 Month at -6.09% and 1 Month at 15.87%.
