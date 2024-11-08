Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

NALIN LEASE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that in the Meeting held today i.e. 08th November, 2024, commenced from 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 1:40 p.m. following are the outcome of the Board Meeting: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure - A for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Intimation of Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,2015

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

NALIN LEASE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other agenda. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting held today, i.e., July 31, 2024, commenced at 11:45 a.m. and concluded at 1:00 p.m. (As per the Attached Letter) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

NALIN LEASE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. As per the attached letter Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that in the Meeting held today i.e. 01st May, 2024, the board of directors inter alia, considered and approved the agenda items as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024) Revised outcome - Submission of Rectified Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024