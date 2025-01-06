Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.81
-10.92
3.97
0.41
Other operating items
Operating
-2.81
-10.92
3.97
0.41
Capital expenditure
-0.3
0.55
-0.45
0.02
Free cash flow
-3.11
-10.37
3.52
0.43
Equity raised
29.2
24.24
14.18
12.35
Investing
0.77
0
0
0
Financing
-4.22
11.76
11.14
4.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.64
25.63
28.84
17.55
