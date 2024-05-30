To The Members of

NANAVATI VENTURES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of NANAVATI VENTURES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit/loss Statement, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the "Annual Report", but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Groups ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central

Government of India, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure-A" attached hereto our comments on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.; c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 g) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations, which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) & (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend was proposed by the company for the previous year. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software

For KANSARIWALA & CHEVLI

Chartered Accountants

(H. B. Kansariwala)

Partner Place: Surat Membership No. 032429 Date: 30/05/2024 Firm Registration No. 0123689W Peer review No. 015136 UDIN: 240324B2FL9BX3K785

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Nanavati Ventures Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1. (a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of the property, plant, and equipment. (ii) The company have not any intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the company has verified its property, plant, and equipment in accordance with a program of physical verification which in our opinion provides for physical verification of its items of PPE, Work in progress at reasonable intervals, looking to size of the company and its nature of assets and its activities. No material discrepancies were notified on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company have purchased immovable Property during the current Financial Year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year.

(e) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. The company has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and based on the information and explanation given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations.

3. (a) The Company has provided loans during the year and the outstanding balance of loans as at March 31,2024, is given below:

Particulars Amount Balance as on (in Rs.) 31.03.2024 (in Rs.) Loan given to ONS Buildtech LLP - 55,00,000/- Loan given to Rushil International 1,13,726/- 1,13,726/- Loan given to The Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd 3,98,56,749/- 3,98,56,749/- Loan given to Virtuous Cotfab LLP 1,10,00,000/- 1,10,00,000/-

(b) In our opinion the terms and conditions of the loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans to ONS Buildtech LLP, Rushil International, The Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd & Virtuous Cotfab LLP with specify any terms or period of repayment.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) As per information and explanations provided to us and as per our examination, we report that there are no loans which have fallen due during the year and have been renewed or extended or fresh loans are granted to settle the overdue of the existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to promoters, related parties as defined under 2(76) of Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

4. (a) The company has not granted unsecured loans to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(b) As per information and explanations provided to us and as per our examination, we report that there are no loans which have fallen due during the year and have been renewed or extended or fresh loans are granted to settle the overdue of the existing loans given to the same parties.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be a deposit. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

7. As per information and explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost record has not been prescribed by the central Government under sub-regulation (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Companys Activities, Hence, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

8. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESIC, Income tax Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it and there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, GST, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess outstanding as at the half year, for a period of more than Six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There are no outstanding statutory dues in arrears for a period of more than six months as at March 31, 2024. Hence, reporting under sub-clause (b) of clause (vii) of the order is not applicable.

9. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961) during the year.

10. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on a short-term basis, have, prima facie and not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture.

11. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has made allotment of 30,22,000 Equity Shares at Rs. 45/- (including premium of Rs. 35/-) per share upon conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis during the year and in our opinion, the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

12. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

13. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

14. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

15. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024.

16. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company, or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

18. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

19. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

20. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

21. Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause

(xx) of the Order is not required.

22. As the Company is not in holding relationship of holding-subsidiary with any other Company and hence consolidated financial statements are not to be prepared; reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For KANSARIWALA & CHEVLI

Chartered Accountants

(H. B. Kansariwala)

Partner Place: Surat Membership No. 032429 Date: 30/05/2024 Firm Registration No. 0123689W Peer review No. 015136 UDIN: 240324B2FL9BX3K785

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph of 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditors Report.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nanavati Ventures Limited. ("The Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company;

and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KANSARIWALA & CHEVLI

Chartered Accountants

(H. B. Kansariwala)

Partner Place: Surat

Membership No. 032429 Date: 30/05/2024

Firm Registration No. 0123689W Peer review No. 015136

UDIN: 240324B2FL9BX3K785