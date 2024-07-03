Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹55.15
Prev. Close₹54.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.65
Day's High₹55.15
Day's Low₹55.15
52 Week's High₹94.35
52 Week's Low₹35.9
Book Value₹47.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.76
P/E128.26
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.67
1.65
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.58
6.81
4.97
4.96
Net Worth
22.25
8.46
6.18
6.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
11.24
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-10.86
As % of sales
96.67
Employee costs
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.15
Depreciation
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shreykumar Sheth
Non Executive Director
Vaishnavi Nanavati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hardikbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
BHAVISHA DIVYESH DALIYA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Valjibhai Pandav
Summary
Nanavati Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Nanavati Ventures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2010 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The name of the Company was changed from Nanavati Ventures Private Limited to Nanavati Ventures Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 2020, upon conversion from Private to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in trading of diamonds majorly in Surat, Gujarat. The Company operations include sourcing of polished and uncut diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in the domestic market and sale of diamond to the retail and wholesale operations in Gujarat. The Company primarily sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. The Company procure the rough and unpolished diamonds in several sizes and shapes from the suppliers and then the processing and polishing of rough gemstone is done by skilled workers on job-work basis. Apart from this, the Company has independent sales and distribution networks for its products. A substantial majority of cut andpolished diamonds are sold to diamond wholesalers and the jewellery manufacturers in the domestic markets. The Company procure diamond from suppliers at domestic level to have good business associatio
The Nanavati Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is ₹25.76 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is 128.26 and 1.16 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nanavati Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is ₹35.9 and ₹94.35 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Nanavati Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.12%, 1 Year at 6.06%, 6 Month at 11.19%, 3 Month at 29.52% and 1 Month at 17.09%.
