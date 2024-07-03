iifl-logo-icon 1
Nanavati Ventures Ltd Share Price

55.15
(2.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.15
  • Day's High55.15
  • 52 Wk High94.35
  • Prev. Close54.07
  • Day's Low55.15
  • 52 Wk Low 35.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.65
  • P/E128.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.65
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nanavati Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

55.15

Prev. Close

54.07

Turnover(Lac.)

1.65

Day's High

55.15

Day's Low

55.15

52 Week's High

94.35

52 Week's Low

35.9

Book Value

47.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.76

P/E

128.26

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Nanavati Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Nanavati Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nanavati Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.69%

Non-Promoter- 48.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nanavati Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.67

1.65

1.21

1.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.58

6.81

4.97

4.96

Net Worth

22.25

8.46

6.18

6.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

11.24

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-10.86

As % of sales

96.67

Employee costs

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.15

Depreciation

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Nanavati Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nanavati Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shreykumar Sheth

Non Executive Director

Vaishnavi Nanavati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hardikbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

BHAVISHA DIVYESH DALIYA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Valjibhai Pandav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nanavati Ventures Ltd

Summary

Nanavati Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Nanavati Ventures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2010 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The name of the Company was changed from Nanavati Ventures Private Limited to Nanavati Ventures Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 2020, upon conversion from Private to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in trading of diamonds majorly in Surat, Gujarat. The Company operations include sourcing of polished and uncut diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in the domestic market and sale of diamond to the retail and wholesale operations in Gujarat. The Company primarily sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. The Company procure the rough and unpolished diamonds in several sizes and shapes from the suppliers and then the processing and polishing of rough gemstone is done by skilled workers on job-work basis. Apart from this, the Company has independent sales and distribution networks for its products. A substantial majority of cut andpolished diamonds are sold to diamond wholesalers and the jewellery manufacturers in the domestic markets. The Company procure diamond from suppliers at domestic level to have good business associatio
Company FAQs

What is the Nanavati Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Nanavati Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nanavati Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is ₹25.76 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nanavati Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is 128.26 and 1.16 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nanavati Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nanavati Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is ₹35.9 and ₹94.35 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Nanavati Ventures Ltd?

Nanavati Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.12%, 1 Year at 6.06%, 6 Month at 11.19%, 3 Month at 29.52% and 1 Month at 17.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nanavati Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nanavati Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.31 %

